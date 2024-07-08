$132 Million Contract Kicks Off Army Corps Flood-Risk-Reduction Project on Staten Island

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, in conjunction with the New York City Dept. of Environmental Protection (NYCDEP) and State of New York (NYSDEC), announces a $132 million contract award for the construction of large interior drainage ponds and associated stormwater infrastructure for the South Shore of Staten Island (SSSI) Project, specifically within South Beach, Staten Island.



The contract has been awarded to Triumph Construction Corp. (located in the Bronx, one of the five boroughs of New York City), and includes the construction of detention basins, an open channel culvert, various stormwater drainage structures such as box culverts, junction chambers, sluice gates, weir chambers, flap gates, and inlets for future stormwater connections, as well as the relocation of existing sanitary sewers.



This is the first of several construction contracts that will occur over the next few years necessary to construct the overall South Shore of Staten Island Project, which includes the construction of additional interior drainage areas, seawalls, etc. Designs for each of the remaining construction contracts is currently underway. The overall project has a currently estimated total cost of $2.3 billion.



New York District Commander Col. Alexander Young stated: “This contract represents a significant step forward in protecting the south shore of Staten Island from future storm damages. We’re committed to working closely with our partners at the state and city levels to ensure the successful completion of this critical infrastructure project.”



Construction of this initial contract in South Beach is expected to begin later this year. Staten Island has a long history of suffering severe storm damage, with major events such as the Nor'easter of December 1992, the March storm of 1993, and Super Storm Sandy in October 2012. The entire project area remains increasingly vulnerable to severe damages even from moderate storms.



For more information and additional details, please visit the project web page: https://www.nan.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Projects-in-New-York/South-Shore-of-Staten-Island/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024