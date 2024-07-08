18th Wisconsin GOBC held at Fort McCoy; connects businesses with federal opportunities

Photo By Christopher Jones | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger speaks to guests attending the...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger speaks to guests attending the 18th Wisconsin Government Opportunities Business Conference on June 10, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hosted across various Department of Defense and federal agency locations throughout Wisconsin, this year's conference series centered on enhancing procurement prospects and fostering connections between businesses and key governmental entities. Keynote sessions highlighted current operational priorities at Fort McCoy and other government contracting opportunities at government facilities across Wisconsin. Messenger kicked off the event with “Coffee with the Commander,” providing insights into the base’s mission and upcoming procurement needs. His address not only informed but also reportedly inspired attendees with a focus on effective leadership in government-contracting environments. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Jones, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The 18th Wisconsin Government Opportunities Business Conference (GOBC) kicked off at Fort McCoy on June 10 providing a pivotal platform for local businesses to engage with federal and state government Agencies.



Hosted across various Department of Defense and federal agency locations throughout Wisconsin, this year's conference series centered on enhancing procurement prospects and fostering connections between businesses and key governmental entities.



Keynote sessions highlighted current operational priorities at Fort McCoy and other government contracting opportunities at government facilities across Wisconsin.



Col. Stephen Messenger, Fort McCoy Garrison commander, kicked off the event with “Coffee with the Commander,” providing insights into the base’s mission and upcoming procurement needs. His address not only informed but also reportedly inspired attendees with a focus on effective leadership in government-contracting environments.



“I found Garrison Commander Col. Messenger’s address to be very informative and inspiring,” expressed Tamaya Loewe, executive director of the Juneau County Economic Development Corporation. “It’s so valuable to all our attendees to hear directly from the base’s leadership on their upcoming needs and trends.”



Throughout the day, attendees benefited from networking opportunities aimed at forging connections with agency leaders and potential buyers. Sessions delved into contracting specifics, funding programs offered by the Small Business Association (SBA), and strategies for navigating the complex landscape of federal procurement.



Participants were encouraged to register as vendors on SAM.GOV and develop profiles on the U.S. SBA Dynamic Small Business Search (DSBS) to enhance visibility and credibility in the federal marketplace.



Loewe emphasized the significance of the event for local communities.



“GOBC introduces businesses to the complexities of government contracting, offering essential support and guidance,” she said. “It’s a critical opportunity for smaller enterprises to compete on a larger scale and contribute to our regional economy.”



The event also underscored the collaborative efforts between regional economic development entities and military bases like Fort McCoy and Volk Field, Wis. These partnerships aim to bolster local businesses by facilitating access to government contracts and diversifying revenue streams.



Organizers hailed this year’s GOBC as a success, citing a strong turnout of first-time attendees eager to explore federal contracting possibilities. The event not only provided practical insights but also helped foster a sense of community among businesses striving to navigate the federal

procurement landscape.



For more information on upcoming opportunities and resources for government contracting, businesses are encouraged to connect with the Wisconsin Procurement Institute and local economic development agencies.



