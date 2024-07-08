Exercise Helps Prepare for Emergency Response

Photo By Christy Trabun | Personnel from NSA Mechanicsburg and Philadelphia debrief with trainers from Shore...... read more read more Photo By Christy Trabun | Personnel from NSA Mechanicsburg and Philadelphia debrief with trainers from Shore Patrol Training Group after ending an exercise during the Emergency Operations Center Incident Management Team Training conducted at NSA Mechanicsburg July 9-10, 2024. see less | View Image Page

“Exercise! Exercise! Exercise!”



This week on the installation staff from Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg and Naval Support Activity Philadelphia teamed up for two days of training as a part of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Incident Management Team Course. This in-person portion was Phase 2 of the training, and will help to keep members from both sites prepared and ready to help in case of emergency.



The training was conducted by the Shore Operations Training Group from Commander, Navy Installations Command based out of Norfolk, Va. The simulations included response to a tornado and a fire over multiple buildings with hazardous material as a part of the burn. The training is intended to provide key personnel with the knowledge and skills necessary to operate an EOC and staff it appropriately with an Incident Management Team.



The group received high-praise for their cohesiveness in spite of combining personnel from two installations, for their enthusiasm and good attitudes, and for the overall knowledge understood and gained in the exercise.