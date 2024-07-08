171st Firefighters Train with Pennsylvania Strike Team 1 to Enhance Readiness

Photo By Shawn Monk | Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman Master Sgt. John Kovacic with the 171st Air...... read more read more Photo By Shawn Monk | Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman Master Sgt. John Kovacic with the 171st Air Refueling Wing Fire and Emergency Services Flight operates the DS11 hydraulic concrete chainsaw while receiving training from members of Pennsylvania Strike Team 1, at the Allegheny County Fire Academy, May 8, 2024. The partnership between the 171st and PA ST1 allows for shared resources and expertise, and provides a comprehensive training environment that benefits participants and the communities they serve. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Air National Guardsmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing’s Fire and Emergency Services Flight recently participated in a training event with Pennsylvania Strike Team 1 aimed at enhancing skills in search and rescue and emergency response operations at the Allegheny County Fire Academy, May 8, 2024.



The Air National Guardsmen trained directly with PA ST1 in several advanced techniques that they might use when responding to an accident or disaster.



Pennsylvania Strike Team 1 is a specialized group of first responders that includes firefighters, paramedics, and other emergency personnel from various agencies across the state. The team is trained to respond to large-scale emergencies and disasters, providing critical support in situations that require specialized skills and equipment. PA ST1 is designed to enhance the state's emergency response capabilities by bringing together highly trained professionals who can operate effectively in complex and high-risk environments.



"Having these relationships between the 171st FES and PA ST1 has already proven its value by engaging members of both sides to focus on the common goal of equipping our firefighters with knowledge and training on high consequence, low frequency operations," said Tech. Sgt. Scott Frederick, Station Chief of the 171st FES. "We were able to participate outside of the traditional scope of enlistment within the FES Flight, enhancing our overall readiness and capability.”



Participants from the 171st included Tech. Sgt. Scott Frederick, Master Sgt. John Kovacic, Staff Sgt. John Firda, and Staff Sgt. Robert Gregor. The training covered three skill stations: Step Cuts, Stitch Cuts, and the use of the Stanley DS11 Concrete Saw. The Step Cuts technique, which uses a K12 concrete saw, is employed for clean breaching when a victim is in the void space below the concrete platform. This process involves making relief cuts, chiseling out squares with a hammer drill, and removing the remaining concrete to create an access point. The Stitch Cuts technique, typically used for dirty breaching when there is no victim in the void space, involves drilling a series of holes and chiseling between them to remove a plug from the slab, providing access to the void space. The Stanley DS11 Concrete Saw, a hydraulically operated, water-cooled concrete chain saw, is used for both clean and dirty breaching. This tool allows for plunge cuts to remove concrete chunks and access void spaces below.



"We all participated in each skill station and took away different skill sets and techniques to bring back to our unit," Frederick noted. "We are very pleased with how the training turned out.”



The collaboration with PA ST1 is part of the 171st FES's ongoing efforts to enhance their training and readiness. The partnership allows for shared resources and expertise, providing a comprehensive training environment that benefits all participants and the communities they serve.



In addition to their military service, Kovacic, Gregor, and Frederick volunteer at the Harmony Fire District in Harmony, Pa., while Firda serves with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire. Frederick is also the Director of Emergency Services for Butler Township, Pa. These Air National Guardsmen can now bring this advanced training to their departments to better serve their local communities in the Pittsburgh area.



"We look forward to continuing this partnership," Frederick added. "The experience was invaluable, and we are committed to maintaining the high standards of readiness and capability for our unit.”



The 171st Air Refueling Wing remains dedicated to ensuring their firefighters are well-prepared for any emergency, developing partnerships with local and state teams to enhance their training, and to always be ready.