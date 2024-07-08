502nd ABW provides support to FEMA emergency response for Hurricane Beryl

Photo By Logan Steele | Trina Parks, a Federal Emergency Management Agency federal staging area unit leader,...... read more read more Photo By Logan Steele | Trina Parks, a Federal Emergency Management Agency federal staging area unit leader, explains the disaster relief efforts by FEMA in response to Hurricane Beryl at Joint Base San Antonio-Seguin Auxiliary Airfield July 8, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Logan Steele) see less | View Image Page

Joint Base San Antonio and the 502nd Air Base Wing worked in cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pre-stage supplies at the JBSA-Seguin Auxiliary Airfield, Texas, on July 6, 2024, as part of FEMA’s emergency response effort to provide relief to people impacted by Hurricane Beryl.



FEMA transported emergency supplies onto the airfield, which is operated by the 502nd Air Base Wing, through the weekend. These supplies included 525,000 meals, 418,000 units of water and 20 loads of generators to provide power to critical sites, such as hospitals. The commodities were pre-staged and prepared for transport to areas throughout Texas that are affected by the natural disaster.

“I really appreciate the relationship that we have and continue to build with our military,” said Trina Parks, FEMA Federal Staging Area Unit Leader. “We share a common goal which is to support Americans who are impacted by Beryl.”



The location of the airfield is one of its main strengths as a pre-staging area. Located about 25 miles east of JBSA-Randolph near Seguin, Texas, the JBSA Seguin Auxiliary Airfield is primarily used by the 12th Flying Training Wing’s 560th Flying Training Squadron. The installation has not been severely impacted by the hurricane but is close enough to affected areas that supplies can be delivered within hours.



Agreements between FEMA and the Air Base Wing ensure that the installation can quickly support FEMA’s mission in the event of a natural disaster.



This is not the first time that the Wing has worked with FEMA in support of emergency and disaster relief. In the past, FEMA has utilized the JBSA-Seguin Auxiliary Airfield in their response to Hurricane Harvey, winter storm Uri and the COVID-19 pandemic.



Federal entities, including the U.S. military and FEMA, are only permitted to provide relief support when a state’s governor requests and obtains a federal emergency disaster declaration from the president. These federal entities will often pre-stage supplies to enable a quick response once their support is requested.