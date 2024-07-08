Hohenfels celebrates centuries of service

Photo By Bryan Gatchell | USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria celebrated centuries...... read more read more Photo By Bryan Gatchell | USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria celebrated centuries of government service shared between U.S. and local national civilian employees during a ceremony July 12, 2024 at the Hohenfels' Community Activity Center. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

USAG BAVARIA – HOHENFELS, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria celebrated centuries of government service shared between U.S. and local national civilian employees during a ceremony July 12, 2024 at the Hohenfels military community’s Community Activity Center.



During the length of service ceremony, the community recognized individuals who had been in U.S. federal service for 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35 and even 40 years.



“For your sincere and devoted efforts, you truly make USAG Bavaria better,” said USAG Bavaria Command Sgt. Maj. Hermes Acevedo. “Despite all the challenges, all the changes we experience on a regular basis, and especially during these times, there has been one thing that has remained the same, and that is your loyalty, your dedication to the nation and to the customers we serve.”



In addition to Acevedo, Angela Lane, the deputy garrison manager for Hohenfels, was on hand to represent the garrison command team. Col. Justin Reese, commander of the Operations Group for the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, was there to thank and congratulate the community members for their steadfastness. Several local leaders were also on hand to share their gratitude.



“Your decades of service are proof of your solidarity, loyalty and faithfulness to your employer,” said Christian Graf, the mayor of Markt Hohenfels. “It is a pleasure to congratulate you and your employer.”



After the official ceremony, Lane, Graf and Eva Schwenzl, the local national human resources liaison for JMRC, who had 40 years of service, cut a cake for the awardees and guests of the ceremony.



To see photos from the event, visit the photo album here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/usagbavaria/albums/7217772031873044.