The kiddos at the Child Development Center aboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg got the chance to participate in Fit Fridays with Maddie June 21, 2024! This will be a reoccurring event through the summer. It was a *blur* of activity as the kids ran through obstacle courses, did cool-down exercises and stretches, and much more.



Maddie Goretzke works for MWR as a recreation assistant in the fitness center. She has a certification as a youth exercise specialist, and has years of experience in schools and gyms teaching children fitness classes. Maddie is originally from Dillsburg, Pa., and will be partnering with the CDC through the summer.

