Ship Support Unit Guam Changes Leadership

Military Sealift Command's Ship Support Unit in Guam transferred authority during a change of command ceremony at the base chapel onboard Naval Base Guam, July 12, 2024.



In the ceremony, Cmdr. Kristopher M. Blandin assumed the helm from Cmdr. Omari D. Buckley for MSC SSU Guam, which is located at NB Guam.



Capt. Robert R. Williams, Commodore of MSC Far East, presided over the CoC that was witnessed by a crowd of various commanding officers, staffs, and family members.



“Guam’s strategic location in the Western Pacific makes NB Guam a vital hub for U.S. Navy's operations and power projection in the region,” said Williams. “From day one, Cmdr. Buckley understood the importance of ship support in this region. His team is among the best, and under his leadership, SSU Guam has taken major steps towards strengthening its ship repair capabilities.”



Buckley, a native of Harrisville, Miss., assumed command of SSU Guam in July 2022. During his tour, he led a team that bolstered MSC’s ability to rapidly re-arm, re-supply, re-fuel, and repair ships across the full spectrum of operations; and guaranteed MSC’s ability to support the warfighters.



In his final address to SSU Guam, Buckley credited the command’s success to the hard-working team.



“Leadership is not about being in charge, it’s about taking care of those in your charge,” said Buckley, to the SSU Guam team. “It has been about you, your families, and the exceptional work you do seven days a week to support our warfighters in the third busiest port in the U.S. Navy.”



Blandin, a native of Boise, Idaho, assumed oversight of SSU Guam, which provides operations, logistics, maintenance, and administrative support for all MSC operated, controlled, and interest vessels in support of the type commander and/or as directed by the area commander in support of the fleet commander.



"I am humbled and truly grateful for the opportunity to lead this extraordinary organization, with such dedicated and inspiring people, who have so much experience," said Blandin. “We have a vital mission today supporting the fleet. We also have an essential mission to look ahead and ensure we meet all challenges to our mission and develop solutions. It will be my honor to lead SSU Guam in this effort.”



Before assuming responsibilities of SSU Guam, Blandin served as executive officer of pre-commission unit aboard USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29).



Blandin’s sea assignments include serving as anti-terrorism officer and anti-submarine warfare officer aboard USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) and damage control assistant aboard USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79). He served his department head tours aboard USS Anzio (CG 68) as the weapons officer, and as administrative officer and senior watch officer in Amphibious Squadron FOUR (CPR 4).



During his post department head tour, he served as damage control assistant aboard USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77).



MSC Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and Reserve military personnel.

