ITAF, USAF Airmen meet the real heroes

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy -- Volunteers from Aviano Air Base visited pediatric patients undergoing radiotherapy at the Centro di Riferimento Oncologico (CRO) National Cancer Institute in Aviano, Italy, July 10, 2024.



Italian air force base commander, Col. Salvatore La Luce, briefed the audience on the mission of Aviano AB, its history and the important relationship the base shares with the local community.



In his speech, La Luce expressed profound thanks to the patients and medical staff for the opportunity to share this experience together. His hope for the future is to continue this relationship between the hospital and base with a patient visit to Aviano AB.



He also expressed his admiration for the patients in the audience.



“We are military people, our duty is to fight, but I am impressed by the strength these patients show every day in fighting their illness; this is most admirable,” said La Luce.



The children and hospital staff received a first-hand look into the life of 555th Fighter Squadron pilots and the U.S. mission at Aviano AB. Three F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots shared their Air Force experiences with the children and showed off their flight helmets and squadron memorabilia. They took time to answer questions and connect with the patients and hospital staff.



“Participating in community engagements such as these allows us to give back to our host nation and show compassion for these children and what they are facing,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Max Feaster, 555th FS F-16 Pilot. “They are truly remarkable, and I feel honored to have met them.”



Airmen from Aviano AB volunteer frequently for community engagement events to provide support to our Italian neighbors outside the base gates.

