1st Marine Aircraft Wing holds change of command ceremony

Photo By Lance Cpl. Sav Ford | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Eric E. Austin, right, the outgoing commanding general, relinquishes command of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing to Maj. Gen. Marcus B. Annibale during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 12, 2024. 1st MAW is the aviation combat element of III Marine Expeditionary Force. Its mission is to conduct air operations in support of the Fleet Marine Forces to include offensive air support, anti-air support, assault support, aerial reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and control of aircraft and missiles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan — Major General Eric E. Austin relinquished command of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing to Major General Marcus B. Annibale, July 12, 2024, at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan.



Maj. Gen. Austin, before leaving command, said, “It has been an honor to serve with the amazing Marines and Sailors of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing for the past two years and to be part of the III Marine Expeditionary Force Team as we aggressively adapt to the changing security construct in this theater and the ever-changing character of warfare. It has also been an honor to serve as a component of our amazing joint force, alongside longstanding Japanese, Korean and Filipino allies, and our many like-minded regional partners. Never have our alliances and partnerships been more important, and never have they been stronger.”



Maj. Gen. Austin’s next assignment will be as the commanding general, Marine Corps Combat Development Command, and the Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration in Quantico, Virginia. Before taking command of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, Maj. Gen. Annibale served as the director, Expeditionary Warfare in Washington, D.C.



When asked his thoughts on taking over command of 1st MAW, Maj. Gen. Annibale said, “It is my distinct honor and privilege to return to Japan and take command of the most ready and operationally focused air wing in the U.S. Marine Corps. In cooperation with our host nation and vital ally, Japan, and alongside our regional allies and partners, we stand watch supporting IIII MEF forces as the vanguard of expeditionary air dominance to maintain peace and security in the Indo-Pacific Region!”



1st Marine Aircraft Wing, as the Aviation Combat Element of III Marine Expeditionary Force, provides combat ready, task organized forces capable of conducting aviation operations across all six functions of Marine Aviation in naval and expeditionary environments, and commands and controls aviation forces through the Tactical Air Command Center in order to contribute to the accomplishment of our Nation’s security objectives as required by standing operational plans in the USINDOPACOM AOR, engagement operations in support of Marine Forces Pacific, overseas contingency operations, and other operations as directed.



