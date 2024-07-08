Continuing Promise 2024 holds ceremony for official transfer of donations

KINGSTON, Jamaica (July 10, 2024) — U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2024 mission held a ceremony in front of the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) commemorating the official transfer of medical supplies and hurricane relief donations from the mission on behalf of several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to the government of Jamaica. This ceremony was done in conjunction with the U.S. Embassy, Jamaica and held at Kingston Wharves.



Continuing Promise Mission Commander Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Smith and U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica N. Nick Perry represented the U.S. delegation turning over the supplies to the government of Jamaica, which was represented by Dr. Nicole Dawkins -Wright, Director of Emergency, Disaster Management and Special Services for the Jamaican Ministry of Health and Wellness.



“On behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica, I am pleased to accept the donation of medical equipment and supplies,” said Dr. Dawkins-Wright “The healthcare team is delighted to receive the donated items, which they will make best use of in carrying out their duty of care to the Jamaican people.”



The donations presented by Continuing Promise 2024 were able to to be transported due to the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program. This program allows DoD assets, such as ships, planes, and trucks, to transport humanitarian supplies donated by NGOs on a space-available basis.



The NGOs that provided the donations include Friends of Disabled Adults and Children, University of Miami, Lift, GOOD360, Food for the Poor, and CORE. In total, the donations presented at the ceremony represented over $80 thousand in supplies.



“The United States and Jamaica share a deep and enduring partnership,” said Ambassador Perry. “The Continuing Promise mission exemplifies the spirit of cooperation, bringing tangible benefits to our communities and reinforcing our commitment to regional stability and prosperity.”



Continuing Promise 2024 marks the mission’s third visit to Jamaica since 2015, making it one of the mission’s most popular destinations, which emphasizes the 62-year-long partnership the U.S. and Jamaica share. This scheduled visit also comes at a significant point for Jamaica, which felt the effects of Hurricane Beryl’s landfall on July 3.



“We believe in partnerships to help to enable the delivery of the highest quality of care to the people of Jamaica, ensuring the best possible health outcomes for all,” said Dr, Dawkins-Wright. “Today’s donation, which comes at a most opportune time post Hurricane Beryl, testifies to the value of partnerships in public health and is a most excellent example of what can come from international cooperation in health – and between two countries that have enjoyed diplomatic relations for many decades.”



After the ceremony, the official party was given a tour of USNS Burlington by the ship’s captain, Capt. Tyler Driscoll. Continuing Promise 2024 marks the 14th iteration to the region since 2007, and the second aboard Burlington. The mission aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships between partner nations and NGOs.



“We extend our deepest gratitude to the people of Jamaica and the Jamaica Defense Force for the opportunity to work alongside you during this mission,” said Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Smith, Continuing Promise 2024 Mission Commander. “We are confident that our shared efforts during this time will further enhance our ability to work together effectively and further strengthen the bonds between our two nations.”



USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. Learn more about USNAVSOUTH/4th Fleet at https://www.fourthfleet.navy.mil, https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT and @NAVSOUS4THFLT

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 19:56 Story ID: 476010 Location: JM Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing Promise 2024 holds ceremony for official transfer of donations, by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.