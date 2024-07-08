NAVIG Visits NRC Baltimore

On Monday June 24, 2024, Vice Admiral John Fuller, Naval Inspector General visited the Navy Reserve Center (NRC) in Baltimore. NRC Baltimore was an integral part of the response to the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, providing search and rescue (SAR) support. NRC Baltimore provided World Class operations support alongside the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Naval District Washington (NDW) and Baltimore city to search for survivors and provide maritime security for the incident site.

The visit was hosted by Captain Motale (Mo) Efimba, Commanding Officer of Navy Reserve Center Baltimore. Vice Adm. Fuller spoke to staff about the Office of the Naval Inspector General, the importance of the active duty-reserve partnership, and understanding the work of an inspector general (IG.) He also answered questions from the well-informed attendees about topics such as career advancement, health care options, and personnel readiness.

