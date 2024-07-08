HIANG and PAF Forge Stronger Ties in Innovative State Partnership Event

Photo By Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy | Philippine Air Force Maj. Reden Apepe, 430th Aircraft Maintenance Group director of...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy | Philippine Air Force Maj. Reden Apepe, 430th Aircraft Maintenance Group director of operations, presents U.S. Air Force Maj. Jennifer Nuanes, Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) team lead with a certificate of appreciation during the final day of the Hawaii Air Guard Maintenance SMEE event at Basa Air Base, Philippines, June 14, 2024. Enhancing interoperability between the U.S. and Philippine air forces contributes to the long-term advancement of our nations' shared interests. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy) see less | View Image Page

BASA AIR BASE, Philippines – In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral military cooperation, members of the Hawaii Air National Guard (HIANG) participated in the first Aircraft Maintenance State Partnership Program (SPP) event with the Philippines Air Force (PAF) at Basa Air Base, Philippines, on June 11-14.



The exchange coincided with exercise Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) 24, an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts.



Maj. Jared Fujii, 199th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron project officer for MASA 24, saw a unique opportunity to enhance bilateral cooperation by coordinating an SPP event.



“The strategy to integrate with the PAF was extremely well received by the PAF, as they are gearing up for a deployment,” said Fujii. “By aligning the SPP event with MASA 24, we maximized our resources and created a synergistic platform for collaboration, supporting our commitment as state partners.”



Participants from the PAF’s 5th Fighter Wing, 430th Aircraft Maintenance Group, and HIANG’s 154th Wing engaged in comprehensive discussions covering various aspects of deployment. Topics included deployed cargo requirements, aircraft management, logistics, personnel coordination, and the intricacies of planning large-scale deployments. These discussions allowed members to gain deeper insights into fighter operations, airlift support, and overall aircraft maintenance management, providing opportunities to modify and adopt new practices that can empower warfighters.



The event also highlighted the ongoing bilateral discussions aimed at enhancing the PAF's fighter deployment capabilities and strategic operational infrastructure. This collaboration is expected to bolster the long-term operational readiness and strategic reach of both forces.



PAF Maj. Reden Apepe, the director of operations of 430th Aircraft Maintenance Group, emphasized the significance of the timing of this exchange, aligning with their preparations for exercise Pitch Black, a large-scale multinational air combat training exercise.



“This SMEE occurred at the perfect time, as we are preparing for exercise Pitch Black,” said Apepe. “Maj. Nuanes and the HIANG team provided expert knowledge on aircraft safety and maintenance processes.”



Additionally, the event featured a bilateral community outreach initiative where members of the HIANG and PAF volunteered at a local orphanage in the Philippines.



“The outreach effort orchestrated by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy, highlighted the commitment of both forces to humanitarian efforts, fostering goodwill and the spirit of Aloha among the 36 children and the five-person all-volunteer staff at the orphanage,” said Maj. Jennifer Nuanes, SPP team lead. “The smiles and laughter we saw on the children's faces were overwhelming," Nuanes continued. "It reminded us all of the simple yet profound difference we can make in people's lives, even with small acts of kindness.”



Nuanes emphasized the exceptional role and deep cultural connections brought by Chief Master Sgt. Wendell Villanueva, the senior enlisted leader of the 154th Maintenance Group, in orchestrating the event. As one of the few remaining service members who experienced the historic eruption of Mount Pinatubo at Clark Air Base over 30 years ago, Villanueva has been building strong relationships with the PAF and the local community for decades. His local connections extend to the family he married into in the 1980s, and his career-field expertise has been invaluable in ensuring seamless coordination.



“Through a history framework built by Chief Master Sgt. Villanueva, the event went beyond mere information exchange; it fostered a deeper understanding and mutual respect between the HIANG and PAF,” said Nuanes. “From logistical planning to facilitating discussions and workshops, his leadership was instrumental in making the event a success.”



Hawaii and the Philippines share a unique bond through the State Partnership Program, which connects National Guard units with foreign militaries to foster long-term security relationships and enhance international cooperation. Established in 2000, this partnership is the longest-standing in the Indo-Pacific region.