Space Delta 9 welcomes new orbital warfare commander

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. Ramsey Horn took command of Space Delta 9 – Orbital Warfare during a change of command ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, July 2, 2024.



Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr., Space Operations Command commander, presided over the ceremony.



“Col. Bigley has led DEL 9 to where it is now, and I know Col. Horn will lead it to where it needs to be in the future,” Miller said.



Horn is the third commander to take charge of DEL 9. The organization is the focal point for preparing, presenting and projecting assigned and attached forces for the purpose of conducting protect and defend operations and providing national decision authorities with response options to deter orbital threats.



“It is an incredible privilege for me to be joining your ranks here today. I look forward to earning your trust over the coming days and weeks,” Horn said. “You guys are literally writing the history of this service and setting the foundation for how we will fight tomorrow and into the future. I am incredibly excited and humbled to have the next two years with you to see how you continue to rise to this occasion and meet the challenge.”



Miller highlighted Col. Mark Bigley for his dedication and focus as the commander of DEL 9 over the past two years and expressed his excitement for the continued excellence DEL 9 will provide for the Space Force under Horn’s leadership.



“As Delta 9’s second-ever commander, Col. Bigley led four squadrons of around 400 premier Guardians, Airmen, and civilian warriors,” Miller said. “Delta 9 stood up as the Space Force’s in-domain maneuver element to support our service’s core competencies of space security, combat power projection, and space domain awareness -- all contributing to the Space Force’s cornerstone responsibilities of preserving freedom of action in space, while enabling joint lethality and effectiveness, and providing independent options for the nation.”



Bigley, who will become the chief of Current Operations Division and Operations Directorate, U.S. Space Command, shared memories of his time as commander.



“As the Delta 9 commander, I have been reminded time and time again during this assignment that we have a solemn obligation and responsibility to make the most combat credible, combat capable warfighting force in the world,” Bigley said. “It’s a fighting force that American people can expect is ready to enter at a moment’s notice. Each of you have the competitive endurance to finish the race strong, and you don’t back down. Don’t stop pushing. Keep bringing the storm.”



Headquartered at Schriever SFB, DEL 9 provides orbital warfare capabilities through preparing, presenting and projecting attached forces. The Delta is composed of four squadrons: 1st Space Operations Squadron, 3rd Space Operations Squadron, 9th Combat Training Squadron and 5th Space Operations Squadron. For more information on DEL 9, visit: Space Delta 9 Fact Sheet.

