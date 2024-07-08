Medical Readiness Battalion welcomes new commander

Photo By Gino Mattorano | Col. Matthew Mapes, the Evans Army Community Hospital commander, passes the Medical...... read more read more Photo By Gino Mattorano | Col. Matthew Mapes, the Evans Army Community Hospital commander, passes the Medical Readiness Battalion guidon to Lt. Col. Camille Betito during the MRB's change of command ceremony July 10. Betito comes to EACH from the Defense Health Agency Headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia, where she was the deputy chief of the Capability and Architecture Management Division. see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. Jess Christensen relinquished command of the Evans Army Community Hospital Medical Readiness Battalion to Lt. Col. Camille Betito in a change of command ceremony July 10, 2024.



Betito comes to EACH from the Defense Health Agency Headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia, where she was the deputy chief of the Capability and Architecture Management Division.



Christensen leaves the Mountain Post for Fort Cavazos, Texas, where he will serve as the executive officer for the 1st Medical Brigade.



Col. Matthew Mapes, the EACH commander, presided over the ceremony and thanked Christensen for his service and support to the MRB.



“Over the last two years, Lt. Col. Christensen has left an indelible mark on Fort Carson and sustained the tradition of excellence that has become a hallmark of our mighty MRB,” Mapes said. “As the MRB commander, he developed a cohesive and trusted team of professionals who are trained and ready to provide quality healthcare to our beneficiaries and health service support anytime, anywhere.



“Jess, as you transition to your next leadership role, you can do so knowing you have positively impacted lives, people and communities – and your impact will endure long after your departure. Thank you for your professionalism, commitment to excellence, and dedication to duty.”



Under his leadership, the MRB team of 400 Soldiers and more than 100 civilians planned and executed the MRC, West Best Medic Competition and Fort Carson's Expert Field Medical Badge competition. He also led the battalion through four large field exercises, six readiness stand down events, monthly qualification ranges, and monthly Army Combat Fitness Test readiness events.



In his final address to the Soldiers and civilians of the MRB, Christensen thanked the leadership team for its support and thanked the MRB for its hard work and support to medical readiness.



“I couldn’t have asked for a better team,” Christensen said. “Regardless of the mission or task, it was never too great, and you always found a way to accomplish the mission and win. I know that each of you will continue to work together as a team, take care of one another, care for our patients and continue to train and be ready for future Army missions. It has been an honor to serve with all of you.”



During his remarks, Mapes also welcomed Betito to her new role and challenged her to continue the tradition of excellence that defines the MRB.



“Camille, it is great to have you as a part of the Evans Army Community Hospital team,” Mapes said.



During her first address to the MRB, Betito thanked Christensen for his support through the leadership transition and wished him well in his new assignment.



“These are exciting times as we train and focus on a ready medical force for Evans Army Community Hospital," Betito said. "We’ve got this!”



The Medical Readiness Battalion mission is to sustain a trained and ready medical force in support of Evans Army Community Hospital, MRC, West and U.S. Army Medical Command priorities. The MRB is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of the Soldiers and community of the Mountain Post.