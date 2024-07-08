Robinson takes over as AMCOM commander; O’Connor heads to Pentagon for a new role

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Army Materiel Command Deputy Commanding General and AMC Acting Commander Lt. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Army Materiel Command Deputy Commanding General and AMC Acting Commander Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan (far left) hosted a change of command ceremony for the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command July 10 at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. The ceremony symbolizes the transfer of command leadership from Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor to Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command held a ceremony July 10 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama to symbolize the transfer of command leadership from Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor to Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson.



Army Materiel Command Deputy Commanding General and AMC Acting Commander Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan hosted the ceremony. Following the formal passing of the colors and symbolic change of command, Mohan told the attendees that in most professions, when the old boss leaves, and the new boss arrives, there is no ceremony.



He said, “We are different, and what you saw was not just a ceremony, and this command is not just a place to work; our Army is not just a place to work. What you saw was the legal authority and responsibility of a warfighting organization being passed from one leader to another.”



Taking responsibility for a warfighting organization was precisely what O’Connor did during his two years as the AMCOM commanding general.



Mohan said O’Connor arrived at AMCOM in 2022, on the heels of the COVID-19 global pandemic, and he immediately had to address supply-chain issues. He met with original equipment manufacturers to ensure the readiness and modernization of the weapons systems were safe from disruption. Also, under his leadership, AMCOM provided invaluable support to allies and partner nations. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, AMCOM provided munitions and weapons systems that continue to make a difference on the battlefield.



“Over 14,000 missiles and rockets were provided to our partners, the Ukrainians,” Mohan said. AMCOM provided 2,000 Hellfire missiles to our allies, the Israelis. This is what really sets this command apart. Tom just tells me what has happened; he doesn’t ask for a lot of resources. He has led this team — you — and you are having a global impact.”



During O’Connor’s command, the Department of the Army committed to investing billions of dollars into modernizing the Army’s Organic Industrial Base over the next 15 years. The project affects two AMCOM subordinate elements, Corpus Christi Army Depot in Texas and Letterkenny Army Depot in Pennsylvania. From new hangars and advanced manufacturing capabilities to modernized shipping and receiving facilities, these efforts are set to enhance and modernize AMCOM’s support to the warfighter.



Mohan described O’Connor’s impact on the Army calibration repair and support program, the AMCOM Combined Logistics Command’s maintenance support to aviation programs at Fort Novosel, Alabama, as well as air defense support to the Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.



“These are just a few examples of what AMCOM has achieved under Tom’s leadership, and I know there are many more, but his impact will be felt for years and years to come,” Mohan said.



He thanked O’Connor for his service to a grateful nation and wished him well in his new role as the Director of Force Development for the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8 at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.



O’Connor thanked Mohan for the kind remarks but said he did not do it alone; the accolades and accomplishments are directly attributed to the AMCOM team.



He personally thanked several individuals and directors in attendance, mission partners and the plethora of retired AMCOM commanders who remained in the local area and continued to provide guidance, mentorship and support.



“The entire enterprise is incredible,” he said. “We all come together and try to figure out how to solve some of those difficult problems. If it were easy, it would already be done. It’s been the honor of my career to serve this organization. I couldn’t be more proud of this incredible AMCOM team. The entire organization comes to work to make a difference.”



He welcomed Robinson, wished her tremendous success and said that AMCOM is undoubtedly in great hands. O’Connor and Robinson were classmates at the United States Military Academy, and their career paths continued to cross during the last three decades.



Mohan welcomed Robinson to AMCOM and Team Redstone. He said that throughout her career, she has successfully served in several key command and staff assignments that have prepared her to lead the AMCOM team.



She commanded the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Carson, Colorado. She served as the deputy director for Army aviation, supporting strategic-level aviation issues for the Army. She was the deputy commanding general (support) for the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York, and the 2nd Infantry Division in Korea. During her most recent assignment, she served as the 80th Commandant of Cadets at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.



“She understands how complex, global military organizations operate and how they should be led,” Mohan said. “She is purpose-built for this job. She has got every skill that she needs. She’s got a professional reputation, and we are thrilled to see a wonderful transition from one superb leader to another superb leader.”



Robinson thanked everyone for attending the ceremony. Knowing O’Connor well, she said there was no doubt in her mind that the room would be filled, which was a testament to his efforts at AMCOM. She said she was excited to pick up where he left off.



“During my time in operational aviation units around the world, I knew what AMCOM was, and I generally knew what they did, but I didn’t know how it happened or how many people it took to make it happen," Robinson said. "What I undoubtedly knew about AMCOM was that when I called and needed help, someone always answered the phone.”



Robinson said she often tells people that she is extremely lucky to have three families — the one she was born into, the one she married into and her Army family. She thanked them all for their love and support throughout her career.



She told her new AMCOM family, “I’m extremely humbled and honored to join this great team of professionals and pay forward all of the assistance I’ve received to our current aviation and missile defense commanders across our Army and across the world.”