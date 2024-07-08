13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, participated in an enlistment ceremony at the Cadence Bank Center, Belton, Texas, July 4, 2024.

FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS – For More than 30 years, the Bell County Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and associated events have brought adrenaline, excitement, and crowds that continue to become a tradition of Belton, Texas. Inside the Cadence Bank Center, located in historic Bell County. The attendees witnessed a unique experience where three future service Soldiers vowed to defend the nation on the anniversary of the ratification of the Declaration of Independence during the annual rodeo, July 4, 2024.



Col. Sean P. Kelly, the commanding officer of the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, issued the Oath of Enlistment during the rodeo at the Cadence Bank Center.



“Participating in events like the rodeo and enlistment ceremony in the community are powerful,” said Kelly, “These events contribute to building trust, confidence, and transparency between the United States Army and the communities we reside within.”





The Oath of Enlistment stands as a fundamental pillar of the U.S. armed forces, administered to future service members as well as enlisted personnel and officers alike and is a key pillar in the start of their military careers.

