Arkansas community leaders visit 33rd FW

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The 33rd Fighter Wing hosted an immersion tour for community leaders from the surrounding areas of Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, July 10, 2024.



The intent of the visit was to familiarize the 19 Arkansas community leaders with the 33rd FW mission by highlighting the capabilities of the F-35A Lightning II, demonstrating the aircrew training and operations, and sharing the heritage and history of the Nomads.



“As I stepped onto Eglin Air Force Base for the first time, I was immediately struck by the sheer scale and sophistication of the operations here,” said Tim Allen, Fort Smith, Arkansas Chamber of Commerce president. “The dedication and professionalism of the personnel are truly inspiring. It's clear that this base plays a vital role not only in our national defense but also in driving innovation and economic growth in the region. The collaboration between the military and the local community is remarkable."



Ebbing ANGB, a geographically separated unit of the 33rd FW, is the focal point for training pilots participating in the F-35 Foreign Military Sales program. This tour emphasized the importance of pilot training and showcased how the 33rd FW and the GSU accomplish the mission.



“After visiting the 33rd Fighter Wing, I can confidently, with knowledge and authority, talk about the quality of our Air Force and the F-35 training we will be able to provide to our allies,” said George McGill, Fort Smith, Arkansas mayor. “It makes me proud to be an American – to know that we are protected at this level and are capable of supporting our international partners with security.”



Immersion tours help foster mutual understanding and support, enhancing the effectiveness of the 33rd FW’s mission while integrating community insight.



In addition to learning about the mission, civic leaders were able to network and connect with 33rd FW and 188th WG military members and leadership at a social event that evening.

