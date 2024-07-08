Weapons Airmen square up in load competition

Photo By Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cecilio Borboa (left), 75th Fighter Generation...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cecilio Borboa (left), 75th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyler Wilson (center), 75th FGS load crew chief, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jonathan Morales (right), 75th FGS load crew member, hold a load competition trophy at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 11, 2024. Every quarter the best weapons Airmen from the 74th and 75th FGS’s compete in a loading competition to find the most proficient crews and boost morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Airmen from the 74th and 75th Fighter Generation Squadrons faced off in a quarterly load competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 29, 2024.



Over three months, the top three out of 60 weapons Airmen are chosen to compete at the load competition in front of a live audience of co-workers, leadership and family members.



“Load crew of the Quarter events are conducted throughout the year to highlight the best and the brightest, most proficient weapons load crews out there from both fighter generation squadrons,” said Chief Master Sgt. William Beard, 23rd Maintenance Group weapons manager. “We’ll see who can load the weapons the fastest, without any safety or liability violations.”



Meticulous attention to detail and standards is paramount, especially when dealing with potentially deadly ammunition in austere conditions when deployed overseas. That’s why weapons loading is only one of four scored parts of the event.



“We test them on weapons, munitions systems and aircraft knowledge,” Beard said. “We look over their uniforms, haircuts, boots, patches, tool boxes are inspected for cleanliness and organization. It’s a two-week effort to make sure all those things are aligned and prepared for, culminating in the final load.”



With tightened timelines, spectators and peer pressure, the Airmen must look over the missile launchers, bomb racks and the munition itself before they can begin to load, secure it and get ready for flight – all while following a series of checklists and technical orders to ensure accuracy and safety.



“Preparation is the key to the ability to be flexible,” said Senior Airman Brandon Marshall, 23rd Maintenance Group lead crew member and event evaluator. “Being in a situation where you’re going to be under high stress is a way to prepare for the deployed environment.”



Adding a unique twist to the normal quarterly event, senior leaders performed a head-to-head load after the Airmen from 74th and 75th FGS finished theirs.



“It’s a good opportunity to remind these Airmen that are out there working the job day in and day out, that these master sergeants, seniors and even chiefs, they were all in those shoes,” Marshall said. “It’s a great way to let the senior leaders get back to their roots as well.”



Just like the teeth and claws of the tiger, weapons Airmen perform a crucial role in the complex machine that is the United States Air Force. Quarterly load competitions add the opportunity to build morale and camaraderie, sharpen the skills of Airmen and pick the best of the best to compete at their pinnacle annual competition.



“Without bombs or missiles, the jet is just going to fly around and poke holes in the sky,” Beard said. “Without weapons, it’s just another airline.”



In a close race, the Airmen from the 75th FGS won ending the long winning streak of the 74th FGS lasting since 2019.