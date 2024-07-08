BOLT: A comprehensive airman fitness initiative

Photo By Robert Dantzler | Air University and Auburn University’s Warrior Research Center are partnering...... read more read more Photo By Robert Dantzler | Air University and Auburn University’s Warrior Research Center are partnering together on a Comprehensive Airman Fitness initiative called BOLT, a term derived from the lightning bolts on the Air University shield, which is set to begin a beta testing phase during academic year 2025, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Robert Dantzler) Featuring Senior Airman Evan Porter. see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala.— Air University and Auburn University’s Warrior Research Center are partnering together on a Comprehensive Airman Fitness initiative called BOLT , a term derived from the lightning bolts on the Air University shield, which is set to begin a beta testing phase during academic year 2025, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.



“BOLT is a new holistic approach to Comprehensive Airman Fitness encompassing mental, spiritual, physical, and social aspects tailored for the Air University community,” said Megan Allison, a faculty member at Air War College working on the BOLT initiative. “The program aims to enhance the overall wellbeing and performance of Air University students and faculty through structured assessments and targeted Tailored Performance Plans.”

The program aligns Air University’s commitment to fostering excellence and resilience in its Airmen, and aims to improve the performance and quality of life, contributing to the mission readiness and effectiveness of students and faculty. Air University partnered with Auburn’s WRC to provide the required research and expertise needed to implement the program.



The beta testing year of the program will begin at Air Command and Staff College and based on the success and funding available for the program following the beta period, the hope is to expand availability to other Air University schools and students.



“Should additional funds become available, we are working with Auburn’s Warrior Research Center to develop modular and scalable options, permitting expansion to other Air University schools and students,” Allison said.



The end goal for this initiative and the mission of Air University as a whole, is to prepare students, faculty, and staff for the threats and conflicts of tomorrow, by cultivating today the operational readiness and comprehensive fitness that will be needed.