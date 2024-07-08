Military Freefall School welcomes new commander

Photo By Ana Henderson | The Military Freefall School (MFFS) located at Yuma Proving Ground, welcomed a new...... read more read more Photo By Ana Henderson | The Military Freefall School (MFFS) located at Yuma Proving Ground, welcomed a new commander on the morning of July 11, 2024. Outgoing Commander Maj. Nicholas Garver who held the position for the last three years relinquished command to Maj. Matthew Morneault. (Left to right) Lt. Col. Nicholas Manghelli Commander of the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Special Warfare Training Group, Maj. Matthew Morneault, Maj. Nicholas Garver (back turned) and MFFS Company Sergeant Major, Sgt. Maj. Matthew Krueger. see less | View Image Page

The Military Freefall School (MFFS) located at Yuma Proving Ground, welcomed a new commander on the morning of July 11, 2024.



Outgoing Commander Maj. Nicholas Garver who held the position for the last three years relinquished command to Maj. Matthew Morneault.

Lt. Col. Nicholas Manghelli Commander of the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Special Warfare Training Group and MFFS Company Sergeant Major, Sgt. Maj. Matthew Krueger welcomed Morneault, his wife Amanda and their four children.



During the ceremony, Krueger passed the guidon to outgoing commander Garver, who then passed it to Manghelli. Manghelli passed the guidon to incoming commander Morneault to symbolize the change in leadership. Morneault’s wife Amanda was given a bouquet of roses to welcome her to the command as well.



In his outgoing speech, Garver said, “The command team you have now all the way up through the echelons is the best I have ever seen it.”



He also thanked YPG and the flight detachment for their ongoing support.



Morneault in his first official speech to the unit said, “It’s an honor to be blessed with the opportunity to be leading this unit and to command the Military Freefall School.”



He thanked Garver for the best handover in his career and asked the team to show their appreciation to him after the ceremony.



The MFFS falls under the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School based at Fort Liberty, North Carolina.