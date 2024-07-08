OLD IRONSIDES: 1st Armored Division Assumes New Leadership

Photo By Spc. David Poleski | Maj. Gen. Curtis D. Taylor, the new commanding general of the 1st Armored Division and...... read more read more Photo By Spc. David Poleski | Maj. Gen. Curtis D. Taylor, the new commanding general of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, survey's the formation during the division's change of command ceremony on Iron Soldier Field in front of the 1st Armored Division Headquarters. Maj. Gen. James. P. Isenhower relinquished command of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss to Maj. Gen. Taylor, at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 11, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. David Poleski) see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas—Earlier this morning on Fort Bliss ‘Iron Soldier Field,' Soldiers, friends, family, and community leaders gathered to bid farewell to Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, who relinquished his role as the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss commander and passed the torch to Maj. Gen. Curtis D. Taylor, the incoming commander.



Soldiers from across the 1st Armored Division displaying their unit colors formed on the parade field in an age-old tradition dating back to Roman times to honor the outgoing commander and welcome the incoming commander. The 1st Armored Division Band provided musical accompaniment, and a detail from the 1st Armored Division Artillery fired cannons in a grand display of military reverence.



Distinguished visitors included El Paso Mayor Oscar Lesser; Gus Rodriguez, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for southwest Texas; Tony Nevarez, interim director of aviation at El Paso International Airport; President of Texas A&M-Central Texas Richard Rhodes; Lt. Gen. Sean B. Bernabe, commanding general of the III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos; Command Sgt. Maj. TJ Holland, command sergeant major of U.S. Army Forces Command; Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy Everette, commandant of the Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership of Excellence; a representative of Congressman Veronica Escobar; and a representative of Congressman Tony Gonzales of the U.S. House of Representatives.



Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, the previous commander of the 1st Armored Division and presiding officer for the ceremony, delivered the keynote remarks, highlighting the division's accomplishments.



“Change of command ceremonies give us the opportunity to recognize the outgoing command team and the incoming command team," said Bernabe. “But more importantly, it gives us a chance to reflect on the unit, all this unit has done in the tenure of the outgoing commander, and really to think of all those Soldiers and leaders who made that possible.”



"There is no shortage of accomplishments; it has been a busy two years for America's Tank Division," Bernabe added.



Assuming command in July 2022, Isenhower’s tenure was active and busy. He was instrumental in returning Fort Bliss to full operational capacity following two years of COVID-19 restrictions. He worked tirelessly to re-establish the strong connections between Fort Bliss and the City of El Paso.



He also oversaw multiple training exercise iterations, including six command post exercises, two Warfighter exercises, and two division-level training rotations to the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California, resulting in the best and most thoroughly trained division in the Army.



Additionally, he assumed command while a portion of the division was deployed to Korea, later pushing other elements to rotations to the European Theater in support of Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce.



Showing solidarity with the multicultural makeup of El Paso, Isenhower delivered his thanks to the community in Spanish.



"To our friends in the borderland, Sherill and I thank you for your embrace of Fort Bliss and our Army," he said. "We've lived in many places, and we've never seen such a supportive, welcoming community. You have no equal. You make Fort Bliss better."



He also highlighted the Soldiers, speaking about their commitment and lethality.



“This unequaled formation provides combat readiness across the globe. Discipline is our bedrock. Speed, range, and volume characterize our operations," said Isenhower. "These professionals before us stand between despots and those who cannot defend themselves."



Taylor brings years of operational experience with him as he assumes the mantle, having commanded several armored and mechanized units during his career. He is an alumnus of the United States Military Academy at West Point, graduating in May 1994. He served in roles such as Brigade Senior Trainer at the Joint Multinational Training Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Director of the Commander’s Initiatives Group at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and most recently, the commanding general of NTC and Fort Irwin from April 2021 to June 2024. His combat service includes two tours to Afghanistan and two to Iraq.



Taylor took the opportunity to thank visitors and leaders and address the soldiers directly.



"Iron Soldiers, know this: You today are among the best-trained armor formations in the world, and this is a dangerous world," Taylor said. We must remain ready, and it's an honor to join this team."



At the conclusion of the ceremony, soldiers and attendees could be heard proudly singing the Iron Soldier March and the Army song as several rotary wing aircraft from the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade flew over the Iron Soldier Field.



The 1st Armored Division deploys and defeats our nation's enemies to support national objectives, fully prepared to exercise mission command of Army, Joint, and Multinational forces as a U.S. division or as a Joint Task Force.