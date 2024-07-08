Courtesy Photo | Momentous activation of Army unit to meet the threats and challenges of the future...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Momentous activation of Army unit to meet the threats and challenges of the future battlefield FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Lt. Col. Luis Etienne, commander of the 11th Cyber Battalion (Leviathans), 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), hosted an activation ceremony for Charlie Company (Capybara), 11th CY, in Eisenhower Conference Center, July 11. Readers might be asking why the Soldiers and the command of C Company, 11th Cyber Battalion, chose a Capybara as their nickname and call themselves “Charles” Company. “A capybara is the world’s largest rodent, but you can domestic them and people do,” said 1st Sgt. Terry Spangler, the senior enlisted leader for "Charles" Company (Capybara), 11th Cyber Battalion. “The unique thing about them is they enjoy a symbiotic relationship with other animals. Birds will ride on their back and there’s a give / take relationship and they get along with just about anything which is kind of interesting about Charlie Company and the 11th Cyber Battalion or just cyber as a whole. Many of us in the room here, although a part of the 11th Cyber Battalion, work every day with different organizations – Navy, Army, NSA and other three-lettered organizations – doing missions for other units… and I think that captures the symbiotic relationship. We are who we are, and we help others. “The capybara, which we have chosen for our logo, has a suit, a very nice tie, a monocle, a cyber insignia pin on his lapel and viewing him,” explained Spangler. “That’s not a “Charlie” that’s a “Charles”. Very distinguished and that’s why we identify ourselves as Charles Company.” see less | View Image Page

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Lt. Col. Luis Etienne, commander of the 11th Cyber Battalion (Leviathans), 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), hosted an activation ceremony for “Charles” Company (Capybara), 11th CY, in Eisenhower Conference Center, July 11.



The activation ceremony included an introduction of the new Capybara command team Capt. Sean Cushman and 1st Sgt. Terry Spangler.



“What a momentous occasion… for several reasons. First and foremost, activation of Charlie Company means that now all 4 companies in 11th Cyber Battalion are active,” said Etienne. “This signifies the final phases of our efforts to get to full build and achieve full mission capability. As the Army modernizes its capabilities and force structure to meet the threats and challenges of the future battlefield, Alpha, Bravo, and now, Charlie Company, with the support of HHC (Headquarters and Headquarters Company), stand ready to help the Army and the Joint Force win throughout the conflict continuum.”



According to organization’s MTOE (modified table of organization and equipment) and mission statement, the 11th CY is the Army’s premiere expeditionary cyber electromagnetic activity (CEMA) battalion. Officially activated on October 16, 2022, the battalion can deliver a range of non-lethal, non-kinetic effects—including offensive cyberspace operation (OCO) and electronic warfare (EW) capabilities. Following Charlie Company’s activation, the 11th CY will have four companies, over three hundred assigned personnel, and five established Expeditionary CEMA Teams (ECTs). By September 2027, the 11th CY is projected to have a total 12 ECTs, each capable of providing OCO, EW, and information advantage functions and capabilities.



“In addition to moving closer to becoming fully mission capable, Charlie Company will be the home of a unique Expeditionary CEMA Team that focuses on providing OTH (over the horizon) long range precision effects and OTH long-range sensing using remote capabilities and infrastructure,” added Etienne. “Along with housing our Capabilities Solution Detachment – Tactical and our Infrastructure Support Element, Charlie Company will be the Special Troops Company for the battalion.



While Alpha and Bravo Companies continue to focus on filling the CEMA capability gaps at echelons Corps and Below, Charlie Company, with its ability to deliver CEMA effects over the horizon, can address capability gaps for the Army and Joint Force at the operational levels and serve as a bridge to the battlefield for our brothers and sisters in the Cyber Mission Force.”



Etienne explained that with the Charlie Company activation, the 11th CY can now deliver non-lethal effects at echelon – from the Division commander looking for non-kinetic means to bust through the anti-access/arial denial bubble in his AO, to the land component commander who wants to set conditions in the information environment before moving her forces into a JOA (Joint Operating Area), to the Combat Mission Team that can only get to its objective if they can get proximal access to their targets.



“Tactical, operational, or strategic, Leviathans, with the Capybaras now as valued members of the team, stand ready to deliver Cyber and EW combat power to the Army and Joint Force, and enable full-spectrum mission success,” said Etienne.



After introducing Capt. Cushman, detailing the officers’ contributions including establishing the battalion’s capabilities development section; serving as a developer for three years; and building and institutionalizing the developer training pipeline for the battalion – Etienne talked about the Battle of Thermopylae in 480 BCE that saw a Spartan Force of 300 men led by the Mighty King Leonidas, along with about 7100 additional Greek soldiers, hold off the 200,000-man Persian Army of Xerxes for 3 days.



“Essentially, the people and capabilities of the Greeks leveled the playing field over sheer numbers. People and capabilities,” explained Etienne. “That is what made the Spartans elite. People and capabilities. That is what makes Leviathans great as well. We are a one-of-a-kind unit in the Army with the best damn Soldiers the Army has to offer. Our Soldiers are smarter. Our Soldiers are faster. Our Soldiers are stronger. And now that we have the Capybaras on our right flank, we are ready to hold the line and enable mission success against any adversary or foe we face.”



Readers might be asking why the Soldiers and the command of C Company, 11th Cyber Battalion, chose a Capybara as their nickname and call themselves “Charles” Company.



“A capybara is the world’s largest rodent, but you can domestic them and people do,” said Spangler. “The unique thing about them is they enjoy a symbiotic relationship with other animals. Birds will ride on their back and there’s a give / take relationship and they get along with just about anything which is kind of interesting about Charlie Company and the 11th Cyber Battalion or just cyber as a whole. Many of us in the room here, although a part of the 11th Cyber Battalion, work every day with different organizations – Navy, Army, NSA and other three-lettered organizations – doing missions for other units… and I think that captures the symbiotic relationship. We are who we are, and we help others.



“The capybara, which we have chosen for our logo, has a suit, a very nice tie, a monocle, a cyber insignia pin on his lapel and viewing him,” explained Spangler. “That’s not a “Charlie” that’s a “Charles”. Very distinguished and that’s why we identify ourselves as Charles Company.”



“Capybara Six signing on the net…”



“Capybara Seven signing on the net…”



Leviathan Strong! GLOBAL REACH, GLOBAL IMPACT!



“Everywhere and Always…In the Fight!”