Summer Safety Tips for Pets: Expert Advice from Fort Moore Veterinary Clinic

FORT MOORE, GA—Temperatures are rising, and it's not just humans who feel the heat—our pets do, too. The Fort Moore Veterinary Clinic, a full-service clinic, is ready to help service members and families keep their fur babies safe this summer. The team provides top-notch care for dogs and cats and shares tips for keeping them healthy.

"Limiting your pet's outside time to early morning or later in the evening is one of the most important measures you could take right now," said Capt. Madison Correa, one of the nine veterinarians at the clinic. Correa noted that pets can quickly overheat, so they must stay cool.

Heat-related illnesses can be life-threatening for pets. It's imperative to look for signs of overheating, such as excessive panting, drooling, and pulled-back lips. If you notice these symptoms, bring your pet indoors immediately and offer them water. Dehydration can set in rapidly, leading to serious health issues. Carry a portable water dish when you're out and about so your pet can drink whenever needed.

Pfc. Andrew Scott, a veterinarian technician, discussed preventative measures to keep your pets healthy. “Fleas and ticks are prevalent in Georgia and can carry many diseases. Using preventative treatments to protect them from these pests is essential.” Depending on the size and breed, the clinic carries a range of chewable and topical medications. Keeping your pets vaccinated is crucial, especially during summer when they're likely exposed to other animals. Regular health checks can prevent potential issues before they become serious, so register your pet with the clinic if you're new to Fort Moore. This ensures your pet has access to all necessary services and vaccinations.

Planning is not just important, it's crucial for families preparing for a Permanent Change of Station. "If you're PCSing to another duty station, let us know at least six months in advance," advised Scott. This early notification informs the clinic of any immunizations or health requirements based on your next location, stateside or overseas.

The Fort Moore Veterinary Clinic is committed to your pets' well-being. These summer safety tips can help your furry companions enjoy a healthy and happy season.

