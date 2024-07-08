USS Delaware holds change-of-command ceremony

Photo By John Narewski | Cmdr. Jason Patton, right, shakes hands with Cmdr. Robert Low moments after relieving...... read more read more Photo By John Narewski | Cmdr. Jason Patton, right, shakes hands with Cmdr. Robert Low moments after relieving Low as Commanding Officer of USS Delaware (SSN 791) during a change of command ceremony held in Groton, Conn. on July 11, 2024. Capt. Phillip Castellano, center, commander Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12 presided over the ceremony. Delaware and crew operate under SUBRON 12, whose primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Narewski) see less | View Image Page

GROTON, Connecticut – Cmdr. Robert Low turned over command of the nuclear-powered fast attack submarine USS Delaware (SSN 791) to Cmdr. Jason Patton in a traditional change-of-command ceremony held Thursday, July 11, pierside at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.

Capt. Phillip Castellano, commander of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, presided over the ceremony as he praised Low and crew stating, “Their constant hard work and dedication has been paramount to making Delaware one of the finest submarines in the fleet.”



“Commander Low built an incredible team that has constantly excelled. His leadership ensured that Delaware remained a deployable, lethal asset that was always ready to answer the nation's call,” Castellano said during his remarks. “The safety of this country relies on our Navy and the submarine force is one of the most crucial assets of our military. It is because of submarines like Delaware that I remain confident in our nation's ability to keep foreign aggressors at bay.”



Low, an Avon, Ohio native and graduate of Michigan State University, took command of Delaware in August, 2022. Low praised the crew for their dedication and hard work.



“It takes a village,” Low said. “Delaware transformed over the last few years from a post shakedown green-crew to a tried and tested team of crew, chiefs and officers that are ready for all mission areas. We have seen incredible success and have maintained a high level of readiness, providing the NORTHCOM commander or EUCOM commander with a ready and capable asset.”



Low’s next duty station will be at the Naval Submarine School in Groton, CT. His previous submarine tours include USS Key West (SSN 722), USS Bremerton (SSN 698) and USS Alabama (SSBN 731).



Patton briefly spoke during the ceremony, praising Low for “leading the crew to Battle-E status during his tour.”



“I am excited to join this team,” Patton said. “Together we will build upon the legacy that is Delaware.”



Patton, a graduate of the University of New Mexico, previously served aboard the submarines USS San Juan (SSN 751), USS Memphis (SSN 691), USS Jimmy Carter (SSN 23), and USS Minnesota (SSN 783).



Delaware, commissioned in April of 2020, is the seventh U.S. Navy ship named after the state of Delaware. The submarine, currently assigned to Submarine Squadron 12, has a crew of more than 130 personnel, is more than 377 feet long and can displace nearly 7,900 tons.



The Virginia-class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines are designed for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions. Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise.





