Wasp Arrives in Souda Bay

SOUDA BAY, Greece— The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), with embarked Amphibious Squadron 4 and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC), arrived in Souda Bay, Greece, July 8, for a scheduled port visit.



Wasp’s visit to Souda Bay comes as the ship, along with the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG), conducts routine operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations as part of their regularly scheduled deployment.



Command Master Chief Jans Valdespou, Wasp’s command master chief, said the Souda Bay port visit will be a blessing for the crew as it will be the ship’s first port visit in Europe since leaving home in April.



“It’s a good time for the Sailors and Marines to de-stress, to do one of the things that they signed up for, which is see the world,” said Valdespou, from Hialeah, Florida. “A lot of junior Sailors and junior Marines here on the ship have never seen a foreign port before, so I’m excited for them that they can experience what the Navy can provide for them.”



Valdespou said the port visit is an opportunity for the crew to not only represent the United States while interacting with and learning another culture, but also to showcase what Wasp represents.



“We’re going to apply everything that we’ve been working so hard for, and apply our mission standards and everything that we preach, which is: Family, togetherness, [and] teamwork,” Valdespou said. “Liberty is a mission everywhere we go, and part of that mission is: To take care of each other, make sure that we do things safely, make sure that we enjoy the port safely.”



Navy Counselor 1st Class Kenneth Kingsbury, from North Fort Myers, Florida, said he is excited to explore somewhere he has not been and the opportunity to learn about Crete.



“It’s always good to learn something about a culture, especially Greece. It’s full of historical significance,” Kingsbury said. “There’s definitely something to learn from there, or at least see what we’ve actually read about.”



While in port, Sailors and Marines will have the opportunity to participate in tours organized by the ship’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation committee, as well as visit the many historical sites throughout the area, such as the ruins of ancient Aptera, the fortress of Frangostello, the Old Venetian Harbor, and the pink sands of Elafonisi.



Lance Cpl. Samuel Patterson and Lance Cpl. Gatlin Karvonen, both combat engineers assigned to the 24th MEU (SOC), said they are excited for the port visit because the opportunity to see the world was what drew them to the Marine Corps.



“[I’m looking forward to] trying the food there and then seeing all of the sites that I’ve seen pictures of online,” said Patterson.

Wasp has been underway conducting operations in the Atlantic Ocean since early April and recently departed the Baltic Sea after participating in Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24).



After conducting brief stops for fuel and supplies in Skagen, Denmark, and Rota, Spain, Souda Bay marks the first official port visit for Wasp during its deployment.



“Deployment has been pretty good so far; I’ve been able to go out and get some training in Poland, which was pretty fun,” said Patterson, who participated in an amphibious assault exercise during BALTOPS 24. He said he is focused on taking some classes and getting better at his job while underway.



“This port is going to help [me] just relax … and just recuperate with my buddies and see the sites,” Patterson said.



U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility.



The WSP ARG consists of Wasp, the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), the Harpers Ferry class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), and embarked 24th MEU (SOC).



The 24th MEU (SOC) is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) providing strategic speed and agility, ensuring U.S. Marines are prepared to respond and protect U.S. national security interests around the globe. The MEU can respond rapidly from longer ranges with greater capabilities across the spectrum of military conflict.



To learn more about WSP ARG and 24th MEU (SOC) “Team of Teams,” visit their DVIDS feature page at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/wasparg24thmeu.

