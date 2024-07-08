FLTCM Delbert Terrell Jr., Fleet Master Chief Personnel, Manpower, & Training, visited NAS Patuxent River July 10 to meet with Sailors and discuss current and future Navy personnel matters.



Terrell was treated to a base tour before an all hands call of Sailors from NAS Patuxent River and its mission partners.



Terrell discussed training priorities, Sailor Pay, personnel billets, Navy culture, advancement, recruiting and retention, among other topics. In addition to manpower and training issues, Terrell also provided guidance while answering questions at the all hands call.



In addition to discussing personnel and training matters with the Sailors, Terrell used the opportunity tormentor, passing a leadership tenet when asked why Sailors are responsible for so much while on duty.



“I cannot express the importance of ‘explaining the why,’” said Terrell. “We as Chiefs, but really anyone who is a leader, can find that you will get more of an understanding and buy in from the individual if you can tell them why they are doing something. As Sailors, we’re not traditionally garrisoned, we deploy to ships, and as a result more responsibility is placed on a sailors to do their rate and their watch station and other shipboard duties. I see that as an example of how we excel as service members. It can be a strain, but if you can explain why we do that, you can help your Sailors to understand their mission better and, it’s hoped, improve their desire to do it.”



Terrell then addressed the NAS Patuxent River Chiefs’ Mess, after which he was presented a plaque by NAS Patuxent River Command Master Chief CMDCM Ryan Colosimo on behalf of the Mess. On the plaque was the propellor of an RQ-21 A Blackjack unmanned air vehicle.



“The Blackjack represents a significant milestone not just for Pax River, because it was developed and tested here, but for all Sailors because enlisted personnel operate this UAV,” explained Colosimo when presenting the gift. “This gift represents what our Sailors and our mission are capable of in conflict today and the future.”

