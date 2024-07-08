SPACECOM Commander Visits Navy Space Command

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD – Gen. Stephen Whiting, Commander, U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM), visited U.S. Navy Space Command (NAVSPACE) during a visit to the National Capitol Region 26 June.

The visit is Whiting’s first since assuming command of USSPACECOM and included discussions of the Navy component’s operations, priorities, and command relationships.

“The Navy is, and will remain, a critical element of space operations,” said Whiting. “Hearing from the experts within NAVSPACE is valuable in understanding not only their unique mission set, but their critical role in broader global space and cyber operations relied upon by our Joint Force and our Allies.”

At Navy Space Command, Whiting met with Vice Adm. Craig Clapperton, commander, Navy Space Command, and discussed the Navy’s integrated command approach, with Navy Space personnel integrated into staff components, rather than operating as a separate entity within the command. Clapperton is “dual-hatted,” and he and his staff are also Fleet Cyber Command, the service component to U.S. Cyber Command, in addition to duties as the commander of U.S. Tenth Fleet, Joint Forces Headquarters – Cyber (Navy) and the Navy’s Service Cryptologic Component Commander.

“The integrated command approach creates an incredible opportunity for both space and cyber missions,” said Clapperton. “As we expand our space team, including future integrated fires elements which will provide Navy Space expertise across the fleets, we continue to find that the space and cyber missions are extremely complimentary.”

Navy Space Command integrates space domain awareness for distributed maritime operations, advocates for space requirements, activities and effects, and provides expertise for Navy space operations and planning expertise to the fleet.

