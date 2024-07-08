Vermont National Guards Supports Cyclone Beryl Response

Photo By Maj. J. Scott Detweiler | Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers supported Vermont Emergency Management Urban...... read more read more Photo By Maj. J. Scott Detweiler | Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers supported Vermont Emergency Management Urban Search and Rescue Teams conduct health and welfare checks and evacuate individuals at risk during flash flooding throughout the night of July 11, 2024 in Barre, Vermont. Prior to the storm, Vermont Governor Phil Scott approved the activation of approximately 15 Soldiers and 7 high water vehicles to prepare for flash flooding resulting from Cyclone Beryl. The Teams deployed throughout Vermont to provide mobility for Search and Rescue Teams (curtesy photos by VTARNG Soldiers). see less | View Image Page

Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers worked with Urban Search and Rescue Teams to evacuate 19 people from locations in Barre, Northfield and Moretown last night.



These rescues are in addition to the dozens of evacuations by Urban Search and Rescue Teams across Vermont.



“Our teams reacted quickly to come together, prepare and be ready to help when needed,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Matthew Tatro, commander of the 40th Army Band and Officer-in-Charge of the National Guard Reaction Force Teams. “We partnered with multiple outstanding swift water teams and helped to serve the citizens of Vermont. Helping to rescue and evacuate people in need reinforces our pride in what we can do as part of the Vermont National Guard.”



One team staged in Berlin supported the rescue of 6 people from Barre and conducted welfare checks in multiple areas, including Richmond and Middlesex. The other team staged in Berlin supported the rescue of 11 people, two dogs and four cats in Barre, Northfield and Moretown.



The team staged in Underhill conducted two missions, supporting the rescue of one man from the top of his vehicle and then another from a different location.



Teams staged in other towns conducted multiple missions to provide welfare checks and road surveillance.



The Vermont National Guard will continue to provide support to the state as needed. Currently, we are working with the New Hampshire Army National Guard to support a request for Aviation assets.



The Vermont National Guard will support Vermont Emergency Management preparation for possible flash flooding response this afternoon and evening.



A total of approximately 15 Soldiers from the Garrison Support Command’s National Guard Reaction Force will stage high water vehicles to support Vermont Urban Search and Rescue Teams ahead of the storm in areas of likely impact.



“We supported the state following Hurricane Irene, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, floods in 2023 as well as on numerous other occasions,” said Major General Gregory Knight, Vermont National Guard Adjutant General. “Our Citizen Soldiers and Airman are always ready to support their communities when needed.”



Search and Rescue Teams will move with the storm to ensure coverage of the hardest-hit areas.



Vermont Emergency Management is encouraging all Vermonters and Visitors to register with www.vtalert.gov for up-to-date weather forecasts and alerts.



