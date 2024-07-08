Remains of Korean War Soldier, Alliance, Ohio, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Cpl. William J. Herrington, a Soldier killed during the Korean War will be interred July 17 in Arlington National Cemetery. Graveside services will be performed by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, Alexandria, Virginia, preceding the interment.



A native of Alliance, Ohio, Herrington was a member of Dog Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, at age 19, while fighting a series of major battles with the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army on the eastern shore of the Chosin Reservoir, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.



Herrington was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Aug. 26, 2022, after North Korea turned over 55 boxes, in July 2018, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Cpl. Herrington, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3585212/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-herrington-w/



Media interested in covering the funeral/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490 or Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, 703-998-9200



