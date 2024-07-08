Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in San Diego

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Robert Allen, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred July 12 at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Deigo. Allen Brothers Mortuary, San Marcos, California, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Oakland, California, Allen was a crewmember assigned to the 860th Bombardment Squadron, 493rd Bombardment Group, in the European Theater of Operations. He was killed in action Aug. 18, 1944, at age 20, after the B-24H “Liberator,” on which he was serving, was struck by anti-aircraft fire following a bombing raid on a German position near Roye, France.



Allen was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Sept. 19, 2023, after Soldiers’ remains were excavated from a site near Boussicourt, France, in 2018, for laboratory analysis.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Tech. Sgt. Allen, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3717607/airman-accounted-for-from-wwii-allen-r/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Allen Brothers Mortuary, 760-744-4522.



