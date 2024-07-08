168th Security Forces demonstrate combat skills alongside top Defenders across the Pacific Air Forces

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Joseph Villa, Tech Sgt. Aiyana Pangelinan, Staff...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Joseph Villa, Tech Sgt. Aiyana Pangelinan, Staff Sgt. Jennifer Dasta-Cortes, Tech Sgt. Noah Belt and Master Sgt. Reuben Wright pose for a photo at Eielson Air Force Base while training for the Pacific Air Forces’ Combat Skills Assessment competition, May 9, 2024. The ACSA is a competition between the best Security Forces Defenders across the Pacific Air Forces, testing their mental and physical endurance. The competition comprises Combat Fitness Assessments, Combative Assessments, Weapons Challenges, Combat Tactics, Endurance, and Agility Assessments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey) see less | View Image Page

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam—U.S. Air Force Defenders from the 168th Security Forces Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, competed with unit pride in their hearts and on their sleeves against Defenders from SFS Squadrons across the Pacific Air Force in the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 20-24.



The ACSA is a competition between the best Security Forces Defenders across the Pacific Air Forces, testing their mental and physical endurance.

The 168 WG team was one of the fifteen teams of five that cohesively took on the challenges, pouring their strength and sweat into the Combat Fitness Assessment, Combative Assessment, Weapons Challenge, Combat Tactics, Endurance, and Agility Assessment.



“Teamwork is important because we are able to rely on each other’s strengths to complete the tasks together,” said Staff Sergeant Aiyana Pangelinan, 168th Security Forces Defender. “Communication is an important strength our team brings to the competition.”

The Arctic Alaska Defenders traveled to Guam and placed seventh in the overall rankings.



“The 168th team is comprised of a solid team of Defenders we are proud to serve with representing the Air Guard,” said Capt. Kristina Johnson, 168th Security Forces commander.



Master Sgt. Reuben Wright is a Combat Arms Instructor at the 168 WG and excels in Combat Weapons, instructing several courses annually. Tech Sgt. Aiyana Pangelinan previously participated in ACSA and led the team in tactics and endurance. Tech Sgt. Noah Belt is a combative instructor who increases the team’s combative skills. Staff Sgt. Joseph Villa is a Combat Arms subject matter expert at the 168 WG and excels in Combat Weapons, increasing our Guardsmen’s readiness. Staff Sgt. Jennifer Dasta-Cortes led the team in Combat Fitness as an ACSA Veteran.



The 168 WG was one of two ANG teams participating in the ASCA and the only team with two females.



The Alaska Airmen competed against SFS teams from Hawaii, Japan, South Korea, and Guam. The Royal Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force made this year’s competition the largest and most unique.



The ACSA focuses on team building and good partnerships, advancing interoperability within critical mission sets. The friendly competition expands the cohesiveness across the SFS career field.