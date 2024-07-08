Cool is the Rule to Beat the Heat at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict | As much of the U.S. blistered under a summer sun, temperatures hovered near – and...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict | As much of the U.S. blistered under a summer sun, temperatures hovered near – and over - triple digits for much of the long Fourth of July weekend in the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory in effect for the Puget Sound area through Wednesday, July 10, 2024, with highs in some areas still anticipated to linger near 100 degrees. How to keep cool and beat the heat? Defense Health Agency commands like Naval Hospital Bremerton stress the following to help prevent heat-related illness and even death (Official Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs) see less | View Image Page

As much of the U.S. blistered under a summer sun, temperatures hovered near – and over - triple digits for much of the long Fourth of July weekend in the Pacific Northwest.



The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory in effect for the Puget Sound area through Wednesday, July 10, 2024, with highs in some areas still anticipated to linger near 100 degrees.



How to keep cool and beat the heat?



Defense Health Agency commands like Naval Hospital Bremerton stress the following to help prevent heat-related illness and even death.



“Dress appropriately for the heat; wear hats and light-colored, loose-fitting clothes made of a breathable fabric,” advocated Jean Hallmark, NHB safety specialist, adding several beneficial tips.



1. Stay cool indoors. Head to a place with air-conditioning to keep it cool for at least a few hours. If you don’t know of any, check online for local heat-relief shelters which communities strive to make available to those in need.

2. Keep kids, pets and elderly out of vehicles. Any vehicle can heat up to dangerous and deadly temperatures. Even for a few minutes. Ensure when departing a car that no one is left behind. “Check on older friends and family to make sure they are dealing okay with the heat,” added Hallmark.

3. “Limit exposure time to the heat,” Hallmark said. Reschedule outdoor activities from the heat of the day. Your noon time run or walk? Be flexible and either do indoors or in the coolest before dawn or sunset.

4. Speaking of exercise…the sun and associated hot weather are energy-sappers. Pace yourself at a more measured pace, whether hiking or gardening.

5. Take a quick shower. Cold water can help lower body temp.

6. Sunscreen, shades and head covering can help protect your skin, eyes and head from the sun’s glare. Experts suggest a hat that can shade as well as ventilate. Sunscreen should be SPF15 or higher. Wear sunglasses with UV protection.

7. “Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate,” exclaimed Hallmark. Drinking water/sport drinks with electrolytes is essential to prevent heat exhaustion, treat heat cramps, and avert heat stroke.



Naval Hospital Bremerton staff did their best to handle the heat wave last week.



“To beat the heat my family ran a sprinkler in the yard for the kids to run under whenever they wanted, had two separate kiddie wading pools that we kept stocked with cool water, one for our little kiddos and one for our fur babies,” said Lt. Cmdr. Trinity R. Dunham, Mental Health division officer.



“No patio makeover project is complete without a Slurpee,” remarked Cmdr. Louise Nellums, Quality Management patient safety manager.



“Being from Bremerton, we never needed air conditioning. We have had climate change in the past 10 or more years and now have hot summers,” said Laurie Gonzalez, Information Management department help desk support. “Seven years ago, I purchased two room air conditioners. As soon as I fired those up, I berated myself for not doing it sooner.”



“I froze a pillowcase for sleeping in a Ziploc bag. I did this in Hawaii when my kids were babies. I would keep their sheets in the fridge in Ziploc bags. I walked in Banner Forest in the morning or evening as the tree coverage kept it cooler. I used cold damp wash cloths during the day to cool my neck, face and back,” shared Nancee Tapley, Ophthalmology Clinic lead medical support assistant.



Summer heat waves in the Pacific Northwest also contribute to seasonal wildfires. Compiled data from Washington State Department of Natural Resources shows there have already been 695 total fires in Washington state as of July 8, 2024, resulting in 31,485 total acres burned.



According to Terry Lerma, NHB emergency manager, the hot weather dries out what the fire service refers to as fuels, such as grass, brush, timber and vegetation.



“The drier the materials the sooner they could catch fire and, in some cases, the hotter and faster they will burn,” explained Lerma, noting that Kitsap County is currently in a Phase 1 Burn ban due to the recent hot spell.



“That means outdoor burning permits are temporarily suspended. No outdoor burning is allowed except for cooking fires in contained barbecue units or fire pits,” Lerma continued.



Lerma cites there are a variety of methods that can start a wildfire, with thunderstorms considered a common cause in wilderness areas.



“But a carelessly tossed lit cigarette from a moving vehicle, a tow chain dragging on the pavement that creates sparks, or glass fragments from broken windshields along the side of the road can act as magnifying glass and can ignite roadside brush,” said Lerma. “Other factors include unattended burn piles, bonfires, or campfires that have not been completely put out, fireworks gone awry and sadly, the intentional arson cause wildfires.”



Prime conditions for wildfire danger centers on the trio of hot weather, arid conditions and gusty winds.



“Weather, fuels, terrain, and topography are the main factors in wildland firefighting. Hot weather will dry out fuels like brush or timber, and winds can fan flames at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour. Terrain such as heavy brush, blackberry bushes, or salol brush with a heavy oil content will burn more intensely than say a mowed grass field. Topography is a major factor in that a fire can run uphill, burn faster than on level ground and even outpace most firefighters,” remarked Lerma, himself a volunteer fire fighter and captain with 20-plus years of experience with South Kitsap Fire and Rescue.



The Fourth of July weekend had Lerma and other firefighters actively engaged. Kitsap Fire Departments responded to over 30 reported brush fire calls.



“Three of those calls required a second alarm - additional resources – to response. As Smokey the Bear has been saying since the 1950’s, “Only you can prevent forest fires.” It still rings true today. What we each do, the little things at home or in the neighborhoods, or when we go out hiking and camping all contribute to safeguarding our communities, protecting our forests, and wildland habitats,” emphasized Lerma.



Along with impacting people, pets and places, the high temperatures can even affect a military treatment facility. The concern during a heat wave?



“Our biggest concern is keeping all equipment operational with no down time,” explained Joey Decourval, NHB operations manager. “When designing for medical buildings, two cooling units are installed. That way there is redundancy when one fails or is taken offline for maintenance. Buildings are designed to meet the heating and cooling needs of the average high and low regional temperatures. What this means is when the temperatures exceed those average temperatures, it takes both units to run to keep our systems operational.”



As the summer continues, so does the possibility of more scorching weather influencing external movement and internal activities.



“Watch out for each other,” stressed Hallmark.