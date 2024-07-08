Striking the Right Chord: Practice Makes Perfect

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. — “Practice makes perfect” is a phrase that almost everyone is familiar with. It’s a phrase that every Airman strives to embody with each task they execute, getting better and better each time.



I met with Master Sgt. Jonathan Salvador, 705th Munitions Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge, whose practice has made him – what I like to think of as – perfect at playing guitar. He’s been playing guitar since he was 10 years old, perfecting his craft every day through rigorous practice.



I was at a change of command ceremony when I first heard him perform. I was blown away by his rock rendition of the national anthem. Left in awe, I felt I had to know his story as a writer. The who, what, when, where and why were all I could think of for the remainder of that ceremony. I quickly started the brainstorming process, taking notes between each speaker at the ceremony.



On July 3, I met Salvador at his house to interview him. We discussed what drives his passion and how he takes what he learns from playing guitar to his work center to be a better leader and an excellent maintainer.



“Music is just like technical orders, a step-by-step guide on how to do a mechanical task just like playing a new song on guitar, you have to follow each beat note by note,” said Salvador as he described his job as if it were a musical rehearsal. “You learn each portion of the chorus in steps, perfecting each note and then moving on to ace the next.”



This isn’t the Minot AFB public affairs team's first time highlighting Salvador. In 2010, Salvador competed in the Air Force Worldwide Talent Search where a victory as the best in show reignited his personal “why”, as he had the opportunity to inspire an audience of thousands at the Bob Hope Performing Arts Center in San Antonio, Texas. It was this achievement that revitalized his passion.



"I always knew music was a big part of my life," said then-Airman 1st Class Salvador. "This accomplishment will definitely get me back on the path towards practicing for any future event to come." He has held to his promise and has played for many retirement ceremonies, change of command ceremonies, and other military events.



No matter who you are, finding a hobby outside of work can keep you healthy. It helps you improve yourself mentally and becomes a way to de-stress and disconnect from whatever is ailing you. Engaging in leisure activities such as clubs, hobbies, projects, baking and cooking were associated with reduced levels of depression according to studies from the National Library of Medicine.



“In a chaotic world I can’t control, it’s nice to sit back with my hobby where I can control how chaotic I want my beat to be,” said Salvador. “I get to choose how heavy the riffs I play, whether I play metal or country, and that gives me peace of mind.”



In the Air Force, “Excellence In All We Do” is not merely a buzzword but a core value. Through relentless practice and unwavering dedication, we transform potential into prowess, honing our skills until they are second nature. Just as a guitarist perfects their music through countless hours of practice, each member of our force commits to continuous improvement in their primary duties, embodying the spirit of "practice makes perfect." Through this steadfast commitment to “Excellence In All We Do”, we not only meet but we exceed the high standards set before us, ensuring we are always prepared, always vigilant, and always ready for any mission.



Don’t settle for just being the expert in your career field, as that is merely a requirement of the Air Force. Strive to find a hobby that brings you happiness and become the master of that craft as well. I challenge my wingmen to not only find that passion, but to master it and share the joy it brings you with your peers. Be the pilot light that ignites the flames of passion in someone else.

