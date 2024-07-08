Schedule your 100% on-post housing inspection now

On-post housing residents can now schedule congressionally-mandated inspections of their homes. These inspections are set for August, Fort Jackson housing officials said today.



The inspection mandate was included in Public Law No. 116-92, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020. The NDAA states the inspections will be conducted by an independent, third-party contractor to ensure the quarters are safe and habitable.



“Congress has mandated these inspections for the protection of Department of Defense families,” said Sgt. 1st Class Shaka-Mikal Webber, military housing liaison. “The results of these inspections will provide Congress the information needed to properly address funding for housing on military installations, the proper management by commercial partners like (Fort Jackson Family Homes), and other factors concerning communities on federal property.”



In fact, the inspections can be easily scheduled by the tenant. The two-hour blocks of inspections can be scheduled by scanning the QR code, which can also be found on publicly posted signs and door hanger flyers.

The tool allows tenants to schedule or reschedule their inspection at their greatest convenience in addition to shortening time waiting for an assessor.



Webber cautioned those who didn’t participate in the scheduling process will cause the Army Housing Office to arrange for a military escort, which takes time.



“The best way to handles this is to schedule early to get the best time and date between Aug. 6-16,” Webber said. The inspections will take place Monday through Friday. “There will be no weekend inspections.”

These inspections will be thorough as assessors will look at the exterior, interior and building systems.



“Inspectors will need access to every area of the home, like the way a home inspector would if you were purchasing a home off post,” Webber said. “It’s most important to remember the purpose of the inspection is to have a true report on the condition of homes offered on the installation.



“Inspectors are not assessing the habits of the tenants, but it is important to be in compliance with the terms outlined in their lease and the Army Housing Plain Language Brief.”



The brief can be found at https://home.army.mil/jackson/housing-services-office.



Assessors will look at the roof, façade, window exteriors, building foundations, walkways and driveways, porches, patios and stairs and landscaping. They will also inspect HVAC systems, hot water, plumbing and electrical. The inspectors will also look at the interior including walls, cabinets and ventilation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 10:37 Story ID: 475924 Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US