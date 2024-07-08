Happy Birthday, America

Roughly 35,000 people enjoyed Fort Jackson’s Independence Day festivities, July 4. The Directorate of Emergency Services estimates nearly 4,500 cars entered the post to watch the fireworks at Hilton Field.



Local bands got the celebration started as food vendors fired up hot dogs, ribs and other tasty treats. Children could hit a slide, take a ride with their families or even test their strength on a rock wall.



One of the best fireworks displays in the area ended the night with a bang.

