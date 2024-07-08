Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Birthday, America

    240704-A-JU979-8595

    Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Staff Sgt. Thomas Katysiannis, a musician with the 282nd Army Band, jams a guitar riff...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Roughly 35,000 people enjoyed Fort Jackson’s Independence Day festivities, July 4. The Directorate of Emergency Services estimates nearly 4,500 cars entered the post to watch the fireworks at Hilton Field.

    Local bands got the celebration started as food vendors fired up hot dogs, ribs and other tasty treats. Children could hit a slide, take a ride with their families or even test their strength on a rock wall.

    One of the best fireworks displays in the area ended the night with a bang.

    This work, Happy Birthday, America, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Independence Day
    4th of July

