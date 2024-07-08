USAG Rheinland-Pfalz welcomes Higgins, bids farewell to Furman at change of command ceremony

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Col. Jeffery Higgins, incoming commander of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz,...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Col. Jeffery Higgins, incoming commander of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, receives the unit colors from Mr. Tommy Mize, director of Installation Management Command-Europe, during the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz change of command ceremony held on Pulaski Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 11. Higgins replaces Col. Reid Furman, who has served as the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander since July 2022. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – A change of command ceremony held on Pulaski Barracks marked a change in leadership at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, July 11.



Col. Jeffery Higgins assumed command from Col. Reid Furman, who has served as the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander since July 2022.



Mr. Tommy Mize, Installation Management Command-Europe director, presided over the ceremony and praised Furman’s leadership in his remarks.



“Col. Furman has commanded this garrison with distinction,” Mize said. “With an enormous footprint covering over 30 Army installations across two German states, collocated with Ramstein Air Force Base, and until recently, also responsible for Army installations in Romania and Bulgaria, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz is one of the most complex and critically important garrisons in our Army.”



Mize also acknowledged Furman’s ability to build partnerships with German officials while overseeing the garrison footprint.



“Col. Furman has done an exceptional job fostering and developing trusting relationships with Host Nation community leaders,” he said. “His openness, transparency, and genuine care for their perspectives were essential to building and enhancing these important relationships.”



After two years serving as U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s commander, Furman will head to San Antonio, Texas, to serve as the new executive officer for the Installation Management Command Headquarters.



“This is my thank you to our host nation for all that we have worked through over the past two years, sharing information, working through challenges and breaking new ground,” said Furman. “Now when I see our flags stand side by side, I think of the people and relationships that I have built, and the host nation leaders who welcome our Soldiers, Civilians, and families into the local community.”



Furman welcomed Higgins and his family, expressing confidence in his leadership and the warm reception he'll receive from the garrison community.



“You will do an incredible job here, and I know the garrison is in the best and most capable hands,” he said. “The team is here to support you with agility, expertise, and relationships to make it work.”



Higgins, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, most recently served as the director of communications for Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum (NATO) in the Netherlands.



In his new position as USAG-Rheinland Pfalz commander, he will lead 1,600 employees supporting over 42,000 people across 29 sites in Germany, including Baumholder Military Community, Coleman Work Site, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Miesau Ammo Depot, and the Germersheim Army Depot.



Higgins thanked the audience for attending the ceremony, with gratitude extended to his family, Col. Furman, and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch.



“My family and I are honored to join your ranks,” he said. “We look forward to earning your trust and respect, and ultimately continuing to build upon the great work that you do every day for our community.



“It is with great pride and humility that I assume duties, today, as your commander,” he said.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.