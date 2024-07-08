Guard, Reserve Test Center passes torch in change of command ceremony

The Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Test Center (AATC) recently transitioned to a new commander, symbolized by Maj. Gen Duke Pirak, acting Director of the Air National Guard, passing the unit guidon to the incoming commander, Col. Daniel Wittmer.





Wittmer brings a wealth of experience to his new role at AATC. Prior to this assignment, he served as a senior policy advisor in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, where he advised top Pentagon leaders on joint capability development. His background in F-15C operations, weapons systems, and test and evaluation aligns closely with AATC's mission to advance Air Reserve Component capabilities.





In his opening remarks, Wittmer said, “To the warriors of the Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center, I couldn't be prouder to join your team. AATC plays a crucial role in the defense of our nation during these increasingly complex times. The unique and special partnership between the Air National Guard and the Air Force Reserve Command creates a powerful and effective team of operational and developmental test personnel well postured to provide America’s warfighters with game changing technology at the speed of relevance."



Col. Jason Halvorsen, the outgoing AATC commander, is set to assume a key leadership position at the Air National Guard Readiness Center. In his new role as Deputy Director of Plans & Requirements (NGB/A5/8). Halvorsen will be responsible for shaping the future force structure and capabilities of the Air National Guard. This position involves strategic planning, requirements development, and resource allocation to ensure the Air National Guard remains a ready and relevant force.



Halvorsen had these closing words, “Let us remember that our mission is a noble calling, rooted in service to our country and devotion to our fellow service members. Together, as a united and cohesive team, I believe you will continue to uphold the values that define AATC, inspire those around you, and leave a legacy of excellence for generations to come”.



AATC is responsible for operational and developmental flight test, tactics development, and evaluation for all ARC weapons systems. Additionally, AATC is chartered to modernize the ARC’s Battlefield Airman Enterprise which includes Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance, Cyber, Space, and all other Combined Test Forces.

