Team Rota: Brandi Sage

Brandi Sage is a supervisory recreation specialist for the Liberty Center with Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Rota.



“I am responsible for the management of a comprehensive and diverse year round recreation and leisure program for our Single Sailors,” she said. “This includes but isn't limited to guiding the Liberty Center staff in executing classes, events, and trips that are intended to promote lifelong leisure skills.”



Sage, who considers Hampton Roads, Virginia home, graduated from Old Dominion University with a bachelor’s degree in recreational therapy and a minor in psychology. As a U.S. Air Force military spouse, she has worked jobs within – and outside – her field of study.



“When my husband received PCS orders to Ramstein, Germany, recreational therapy as I knew it wasn't an option,” explained Sage. “I ended up getting a job with the 86th Force Support Squadron and worked at outdoor recreation from 2016-2018 as recreation aid, recreation assistant, and supervisory recreation specialist.”



Sage has worked in her current position since 2022 and loves interacting with the Liberty staff, coworkers and Sailors.



“I enjoy being a part of their day and hopefully, making it better through conversation, events, food, and camaraderie,” she said. “Anytime a Sailor is open to trying a new hobby, special event, or trip for the first time I love to see them shift from nervousness or skepticism to enjoying a new experience.”



Outside her daily duties, Sage also assists in covering shifts at other MWR facilities, helping out at the large-scale special events, and event had the opportunity to fill in as the Site Manager at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Deveselu, Romania for several months. An experience she described as, “a great opportunity to grow both personally and professionally.”



In her free time, Sage enjoys the beach, water sports, live music, hiking, snowboarding, traveling and watching ice hockey. She feels lucky to be able to live in Rota, Spain where she can go to the beach, hike, or snowboard …and it’s all within driving distance!



“I feel so lucky to work in such an amazing workspace with an amazing group of individuals,” she said. “I would encourage anyone looking for a job while at Rota to apply to MWR. It's definitely been such a remarkable experience that won't be forgotten.”



