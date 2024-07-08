(Editor's Note: This story was published in the November/December 2023 edition of the bimonthly Ho'okele digital magazine as part of a department spotlight feature for the Human Resources department.)



From staffing and classification to labor and employee relations, the Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) Human Resources department plays an important role in the hiring process of qualified candidates for the command.



Each year, the human resources staff participates in state job fairs and also host events of their own.



Recently, CNRH participated in the annual City and County of Honolulu’s “Work Hawaii Hiring Event” at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Nov. 4.



More than 150 employers including CNRH Human Resources participated. Other military departments included the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Security and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Child and Youth programs.



“We recently had a job fair on Nov. 15 at the Federal Fire department,” said Faith Cheong, director, CNRH human resources. “Hiring managers were there, job offers and interviews on the spot, hiring candidates in positions like public affairs specialists, environmental specialists, archaeologists, information technology specialists, security guards, emergency management, administrative assistants and more.



“We try to have job fairs at least four times a year,” Cheong added. “With the partnership between the Navy and the City and County of Honolulu, we both have equal respect for our areas and made this connection with our current job fair and the future of getting the point of contacts that we need.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 22:43 Story ID: 475899 Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, In the Spotlight: CNRH Human Resources Job Fairs, by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.