Gregg-Adams garrison welcomes new CSM

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Heartfelt cheers filled the ballroom as a new senior enlisted leader was welcomed during a change of responsibility ceremony July 10 at the Gregg-Adams Club.



Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea K. Harris replaced Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin O. Brinkmeyer, who took on his responsibilities in July 2023.



Col. James D. Hoyman, garrison commander, officiated the ceremony that took place within the club’s main ballroom.



“I’d like to also take a moment to wish Happy Birthday to Command Sgt. Maj. Harris because not only is today this ceremony for her, but it is also her birthday,” said Hoyman.



Harris arrived from Camp Humphreys, South Korea, where she served as the brigade CSM for the 411th Contracting Support Brigade. She is the first Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology Contracting Noncommissioned Officer to occupy a position as a garrison CSM.



During her remarks, Harris said the warm welcome and show of commitment to people that she experienced upon arriving here was unmatched.



“I am here to be an extension of this garrison’s commitment and priority to it’s Soldiers, staff and community,” she said.



Harris went on to say that she is eager to join the ranks and work tirelessly to support the mission, enhance readiness and ensure the wellbeing of the community while overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities together as a garrison.



Harris thanked the audience for attending, including her brother, who is a retired CSM.



“What you have taught me is priceless,” Harris said. “You’ve helped me grow and that’s how I am where I am here today.”



Brinkmeyer, the outgoing CSM, laid a strong foundation to improve Soldiers welfare, enhance the way of life and operation readiness, she added.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Brinkmeyer’s leadership, dedication and tireless commitment to Soldiers, families and the mission has left a big mark on this installation,” Harris said. “I am committed to continue building on the strong foundation that you have already laid.”



Hoyman made note of Brinkmeyer’s lasting impact during his introductory remarks, discussing the outgoing CSM’s determination and commitment.



“Not only has Ben been an Explosive Ordnance Disposal exemplar, but he has stepped up to the plate with multiple challenges we’ve had which I will forever be grateful to him for,” Hoyman said.



Hoyman spoke on his admiration of Brinkmeyer and how he remained resilient in continuing out his duties during a challenging year. He also welcomed Harris as she takes on her new position.



Brinkmeyer, a native of Hubbard, Iowa, thanked Hoyman for his remarks, his friendship and his patience. He also gave personalized thanks to several individuals of the garrison team for their leadership, kindness and mentorship during his time here.



“The garrison team here is strong and unwavering,” Brinkmeyer said. “When I had to step away at times, I wasn’t worried about anything that would happen next because this team had my back.”



Brinkmeyer went on to thank everyone for their compassion and guidance given to him, his wife and his family as he faced health challenges over the past year.



As the garrison CSM, Brinkmeyer was responsible for many operations such as housing, law enforcement, morale, welfare, recreation and utilities. Brinkmeyer said he couldn’t have done any of it alone as he thanked his wife for being by his side every step of the way and all those who showed him the ropes.



In closing, Brinkmeyer once again extended his gratitude.



“God bless Fort Gregg-Adams, the entire sustainment enterprise, especially EOD in the back row here today and the United States Army,” said Brinkmeyer. “See you later friends.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 17:16 Story ID: 475886 Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gregg-Adams garrison welcomes new CSM, by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.