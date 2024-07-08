Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber (Army) earns two Meritorious Unit Citations for its service

Photo By William Roche | Brig. Gen. Paul Craft, commander of Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber (Army) (JFHQ-C)...... read more read more Photo By William Roche | Brig. Gen. Paul Craft, commander of Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber (Army) (JFHQ-C) (center), JFHQ-C Sgt. Maj. James Ware (left) and JFHQ-C Chief of Staff Robert Brickey Jr. pose for a photo with one of two Meritorious Unit Commendations the unit was awarded for outstanding service, in a ceremony at Fort Eisenhower, Ga., July 8, 2024. (Photo by Bill Roche) see less | View Image Page

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. -- For an Army unit to earn a Meritorious Unit Commendation (MUC) is a mark of distinction that recognizes the unit for teamwork and a commitment to outstanding mission accomplishment, and Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber (Army) (JFHQ-C) was awarded not one, but two MUCs for its service in support of national security, in a ceremony here July 8, 2024.



JFHQ-C earned one of the commendations for service from October 2016 to October 2019. The award certificate notes that during that time the unit "displayed (exceptionally) meritorious service in support of global cyberspace operations. The unit distinguished itself by its steadfast commitment to excellence, desire to innovate, and dedication to mission accomplishment, setting it apart from its peers."



The second commendation was earned for operations from October 2019 to September 2021. The award certificate salutes JFHQ-C for “(distinguishing) itself through steadfast commitment to excellence, desire to innovate, and dedication to mission accomplishment, setting it apart from its peers. From supporting soldiers on the battlefield to supporting (presidentially directed) strategic objectives, this force consistently delivered meaningful and timely cyberspace outcomes.”



Brig. Gen. Paul Craft, JFHQ-C Deputy Commanding General, said earning one MUC is a great honor, and earning two is a demonstration of the skill and dedication of the military and civilian professionals on the JFHQ-C team.



"I am so proud of the Joint Force Headquarters and all this organization has accomplished since 2016 to earn two Meritorious Unit Commendations,” Craft said. “The nature of the mission and the accomplishments (of JFHQ-C) underpin U.S. government and senior leader decisions."



The MUC has its origins in the Meritorious Service Unit Plaque created by the U.S. War Department in 1945. The following year the plaque was replaced by Meritorious Service Unit Commendation, awarded to a unit for service during military operations that, if performed by an individual, would warrant the award of the Legion of Merit medal. In 1947 the Meritorious Unit Commendation was announced, and Soldiers associated with the commended unit earned the right to wear a scarlet ribbon on their uniforms, while the unit was authorized to place a scarlet ribbon on its unit colors to signify earning the MUC.



Soldiers who serve as members of the cited unit during the period for which the MUC was earned may wear the ribbon as an individual award indefinitely, regardless of whether or not they continue to serve with the unit. Others may wear it while serving in a unit that has been awarded the commendation.



