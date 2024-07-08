HRC welcomes new commander, Adjutant General of the Army

FORT KNOX, Ky. – U.S. Army Human Resources Command conducted dual leadership transition ceremonies here July 9 at Waybur Theater, welcoming a new commanding general and adjutant general.



Maj. Gen. Hope C. Rampy assumed command of HRC from Maj. Gen. Thomas R. Drew, who will retire after more than 40 years of service. The ceremony was officiated by Lt. Gen. Douglas F. Stitt, U.S. Army deputy chief of staff, G-1, who said he’s confident Rampy can meet the high standards set by Drew.



“She is no stranger to the Army human resources enterprise … the Maude Complex and the great teammates here at HRC,” Stitt said. “If anybody in our Army can take what Tom Drew [executed] and build upon it, it’s Hope Rampy. And I’m excited and overjoyed to see you take the colors today and take the organization into the future.”



Rampy comes to HRC from the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1, at the Pentagon, where she served as the director of military personnel management. She graduated from Cameron University, Oklahoma in 1996 where she was commissioned as an Adjutant General Corps officer. Throughout her Army career Rampy has served in a variety of command and staff officer assignments.



“It’s great to be back in Kentucky, but more importantly, it’s great to be back with the Human Resources Family,” Rampy said. “To the Soldiers, the civilians, and the Families who are a part of HRC, I’m honored to lead you. I’m honored to serve with you and to take care of our Army’s most precious resource, and that’s our Soldiers, our Families, and veterans.”



Among many of Drew’s accomplishments since taking the helm of HRC in July 2021 was fielding a major information technology system and restructuring the organization to better meet the needs of HRC customers, Stitt said.



“He has shouldered that load and then some, he has taken the organization to new heights and set Rampy up for great success,” Stitt said. “You have brought Army human resources into the 21st century. I’m looking forward to 2030 and beyond with your forward thinking.”



Drew served in the Army as an enlisted Soldier and warrant officer before commissioning as an aviation officer in 1989. His combat tours include Operation Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. He received the Distinguished Service Medal upon relinquishing command.



“What an honor it has been to be a member of HRC,” Drew said. “Three years have absolutely flown by. When your mission every day is to help Soldiers while at the same time helping the Army defend our nation, it’s exciting to come to work every single day. This is my last assignment as a Soldier on active duty and I have to say, I’m glad it was here at HRC. Thank you everybody. Soldiers First.”



Immediately preceding the change of command, Brig. Gen. Adam D. Smith relieved Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson as The Adjutant General of the Army during an investiture ceremony officiated by Drew.



The TAG Directorate, headquartered at HRC, develops, manages and executes human resources policies, programs and services to maintain Army readiness. It provides human resources support to Soldiers, veterans, and their Families.



Smith said he is honored to assume duties as the 64th Adjutant General of the Army and humbled to follow in the footsteps of those who came before him.



“I also know that the team behind [the TAG] are truly the ones who drive the innovation, the ideas, and the change that keeps our Army’s Adjutant General Corps relevant and effective in supporting our Army’s Soldiers all over the world,” he said. “I’m truly excited to join you as we continue to drive [for] change that our Soldiers need. I look forward to leading you as our new TAG.”



In addition to his duties as TAG, Smith also assumes the roles of the Military Postal Service Agency executive director and commanding general of the U.S. Army Physical Disability Agency.



Johnson will assume the position of director, Military Personnel Management, Washington, D.C.



Before signing off as TAG 63, Johnson thanked his team for their hard work saying it was an honor and privilege to serve with them on improving the Soldier customer service.



“[What you do] directly impacts Soldiers, Families, veterans, and how we [perform these HR duties] shapes how Soldiers view their service. It shapes whether they want to continue to serve. And maybe most importantly whether they will advocate for service as they transition. So, the TAG has that impact.



“It's been my distinct honor to serve as TAG 63 and alongside all of you as we have taken care of people. I believe there is no better job in the Army.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 15:33 Story ID: 475880 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HRC welcomes new commander, Adjutant General of the Army, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.