Transaction Service Center Pensacola Changes Command

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Cmdr. Ryan Dailey relinquished command of Transaction Service Center (TSC) Pensacola to Cmdr. Samantha Smith in a ceremony July 2, 2024, onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola.



Dailey, a career human resources officer from San Diego, California, had commanded TSC Pensacola since April 2022.



“We had a mountain ahead of us when I arrived, to include a backlog of 15,000 Permanent Change of Station (PCS) gains,” said Dailey. “We scaled it ahead of intended pace, achieved Department of Defense standards, and are continuing our pursuit of the best HR service delivery possible to our Sailors.”



Under Dailey’s command, TSC Pensacola consolidated seven legacy personnel support detachments into one TSC and two Regional Support Centers (RSC) as part of the Navy’s human resources enterprise transformation. TSC Pensacola processes gains, losses, and military pay transactions for more than 180,000 Sailors stationed on the East Coast.



Dailey’s team achieved DOD transactional standards – 30 days for pay, four days for gains, and one day for losses in 2022. Today, TSC Pensacola averages less than three days for pay, less than two days for gains, and one day for losses.



Smith, a career human resources officer, reports to TSC Pensacola having served as the Aide to then Vice Chief of Naval Operations who is now Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Lisa Franchetti.



“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this amazing team,” said Smith. “TSC Pensacola has earned a stellar reputation for reliability, accuracy, and integrity in handling sensitive personnel and pay data. Sailors and their families always come first.”



Dailey’s next assignment is on the staff of the Chief of Naval Personnel, Arlington, Virginia.



“I cannot give enough thanks to the phenomenal team at TSC Pensacola,” said Dailey. “This tour has been the most challenging and most rewarding tour of my career thus far. None of TSC Pensacola’s success would be possible without the dedication and hard work of every Sailor, civilian and contractor.”



TSC Pensacola is one of six HR Centers of Excellence (COE) in the MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) enterprise. Each specializes in a major transaction type to streamline service delivery. TSC Pensacola oversees two RSCs – Pensacola and Jacksonville - responsible for Command Pay and Personnel Administrator (CPPA) training and supporting command triads in their regions.



MNCC’s mission is to deliver modern hire-to-retire HR services through 24/7 customer service to Sailors, Veterans, and their families. Through Sailor feedback, MNCC strives to provide more resources and accurate resolutions. Contact MNCC at (833) 330-MNCC (6622) or AskMNCC@navy.mil. Find online self-service options on MyNavy Portal at my.navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 14:37 Story ID: 475871 Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Transaction Service Center Pensacola Changes Command, by Michael Whitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.