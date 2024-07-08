52nd Fighter Wing conducts mass random urinalysis testing to enforce drug-free Spangdahlem AB

Airmen residing in three base dormitories, as well as over a third of Spangdahlem AB Airmen living off base, reported to the base fitness center for the first of several planned random mass urinalysis tests planned here, July 8, 2024.



Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, said the wing is increasing the frequency of random drug testing due to an increase in drug-related offenses within the wing. He said the strategy of conducting mass random tests is a proven way to deter Spangdahlem AB Airmen from substance abuse and reinforce the Air Force’s drug use policy.



“The Air Force has a zero-tolerance policy for use of any illegal substances – as do I and this

wing,” said Crofton.” Airmen who use drugs will be caught; it’s not a matter of if, but when.”



52nd FW command teams were dispatched to the selected base dormitories to issue testing orders to Airmen who were present at the time. Additionally, 52nd Security Forces Squadron defenders at the main gate ordered service members entering Spangdahlem AB from an off-base residence to report to the fitness center for testing. The base’s Drug Demand Reduction (DDR) program conducted the testing.



All Airmen assigned to Spangdahlem, regardless of rank or residence location, are subject to DDR testing at any time. Individuals who fail to complete a urinalysis within the provided timeframe may receive disciplinary action for violating Article 92, Failure to Obey, of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.



In accordance with the DoD Prohibited Dietary Supplement Ingredients list, service members are prohibited from using a wide variety of substances classified as hallucinogens, depressants, stimulants, opioids, inhalants and dissociatives.



In addition to the base’s drug testing efforts, 52nd SFS works directly with Bitburg, Wittlich and Trier Polizei departments to support searches or to report an event in which an individual affiliated with the U.S. military is in possession of illegal substances.



“From security forces to OSI [the Office of Special Investigations] to the DDR program, units from across the base are diligently working to uncover users of illicit drugs on Spangdahlem,” said Crofton.



Airmen who test positive for illegal substances may face a host of possible punishments, to include an immediate loss of rank, financial hardship and potential administrative discharge



If you or a wingman is struggling with drug or alcohol usage, contact the Spangdahlem ADAPT

(Air Force Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment) program at +49 (0)65-6561-8321 or DSN 452-8321.

