Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight

Meet Chief Robotics Warfare Specialist (RWC) Lucien Perreault, a recruit division commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC), Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp.



From Rochester, New York, Perreault joined the Navy in 2007 after a deal he made with his grandfather to continue his education.

“I was trying to go back to college, as I had dropped out the semester prior,” Perreault said. “He said if I’m going to go back to college and I drop out again I have to join the Navy. I dropped out again, so then Grandpa said, ‘we’re going down to the recruiting station’.”

His late grandfather often reflected proudly about his service, Perreault said, despite some minor regrets.

“He wished he did his full 20 and was hoping that I would do that; I’m well on my way.”

Perreault originally joined the Navy as a mineman and has since served on Mine Countermeasures Ship (MCM) Crew Dominant, MCM Crew Exultant, Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) MCM Gold Crew, aboard USS Independence (LCS 2) and Mine Warfare Training Center at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego before reporting to RTC in July 2021 to train the future of the fleet as an RDC.

The Navy’s recent establishment of the RW rating meets a demand for unmanned warfare at sea. Perreault’s prior training includes the MQ-8 Fire Scout unmanned autonomous helicopter and Mk 18 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV).

“This is the trajectory of mine warfare,” Perreault said. “What they’re trying to do is remove the Sailor from the minefield. The greatest asset that you have is the Sailor and that’s the hardest to replace.”

Perreault’s experience in the fleet allows him to share the guidance he’s been given and pass it on to our Navy’s future.

“This is probably the place that I can have the biggest impact on individual lives,” said Perreault. “When you’re out there operating in the fleet you can have an impact, but this is where it all starts.”

Perreault says the advice given to him from a mentor after reporting to RTC resonates with him to this day.

“Always strive for perfection, though you’ll never reach it,” Perreault said. “You’ll always fall amongst excellence. If you come up just short of perfection, the product that you put out is going to be good anyway.”

The most rewarding part of his current assignment is when recruits express their gratitude and shake his hand for training them.

“You can see it in their eyes that they’re being genuine about what they’re saying,” said Perreault. “You got to make sure you’re giving them the proper tools to success.”

Moving forward, Perreault plans to retire from the Navy and apply his skills in the civilian world. He hopes, however, to leave a lasting impression on those he trains.

“I can help the Navy grow,” he added. “I can help other individuals grow as we develop this whole new rate. I tell my recruits to get comfortable with being uncomfortable. One of the only ways you grow is by being uncomfortable.”

RWC Lucien Perreault exemplifies the Navy’s core values of honor, courage, and commitment. Through his leadership and dedication at RTC, he continues to shape the future of the Navy, one recruit at a time.

Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watch standing, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

