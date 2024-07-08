USNCC Expands Partnerships to Provide New Engineering Degree Programs; Unveils Standalone Certificates

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Stacy Atkinsricks | The United States Naval Community College (USNCC) recently expanded its existing...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Stacy Atkinsricks | The United States Naval Community College (USNCC) recently expanded its existing partnerships with Alexandria Technical and Community College (ATCC) and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) to offer new degree programs focused on engineering. USNCC aims to advance warfighting advantage and enhances operational readiness by providing world-class, naval-relevant education to a globally deployed force. The institution offers accredited, recognized, transferable, and relevant associate degree programs run in partnership with top colleges and universities that align with the needs of the naval services. (U.S. Navy graphic by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stacy M. Atkinsricks) see less | View Image Page

QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Naval Community College recently expanded its existing partnerships with Alexandria Technical and Community College (ATCC) and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) to offer new degree programs focused on engineering. These new USNCC associate degree programs will begin classes during the Fall II Term in October 2024, and applications became available on July 8.



The USNCC works to ready warfighters through world-class, naval-relevant, and flexible education programs designed for a globally deployed enlisted force. The United States’ naval services are massive fleets of attack, defense, cargo, rescue and support vessels, vehicles, aircraft, and systems--all working in tandem to carry out the nation’s most critical missions. As a result, the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard run on science and technology, with engineering forming an essential component of every aspect of operations.



USNCC has partnered with ATCC to provide the Associate of Science in General Engineering program, including the General Engineering Sciences Certificate and General Engineering Requisites Certificate. The second new program with ATCC is an Associate of Applied Science in General Engineering Technology which includes the General Engineering Technology Certificate. ATCC’s portfolio of USNCC programs now consists of these two new degrees along with an existing associate degree in Nuclear Engineering Technology.



ERAU’s partnership with USNCC was expanded to provide the new Associate of Science in Engineering Fundamentals that includes the Certificate in Engineering Fundamentals. This new program complements ERAU’s suite of USNCC programs that include an Associate of Science in Uncrewed and Autonomous Systems and an Associate of Science in Aviation Maintenance.



“Engineering enables change and innovation across all segments of society, including manufacturing, medicine, aerospace, and defense,” said USNCC President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D. “These new associate degrees will help USNCC students advance in their naval careers by establishing the foundation of comprehensive knowledge needed for success in engineering--both academically and professionally.”



Each associate degree also includes the Naval Studies Certificate, a five-course, fifteen-credit program based on naval sciences courses taught in the U.S. Naval Academy and Naval ROTC programs. The courses are Ethics and Leadership; Modern Naval History; Naval Force Design and Concepts; Civilian/Military Relations, Organization, and American Government; and the capstone course Introduction to the Geopolitical Environment.



In addition to the new engineering programs, all stackable certificates for USNCC programs are now available as standalone programs:



• Naval Studies Certificate, United States Naval Community College

• General Engineering Requisites Certificate, Alexandria Technical and Community College

• General Engineering Sciences Certificate, Alexandria Technical and Community College

• General Engineering Technology Certificate, Alexandria Technical and Community College

• Naval Nuclear Engineering Diploma, Alexandria Technical and Community College

• Aviation Maintenance Part 65 Certificate, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

• Engineering Fundamentals Certificate, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

• Uncrewed and Autonomous Systems Certificate, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

• IT Technical Support Certificate, Northern Virginia Community College.

• Network Administration Certificate, Northern Virginia Community College

• Computer Networking Certificate, University of Maryland Global Campus

• Data Analytics Foundations Certificate, Western Governors University

• Health Science Undergraduate Certificate, Western Governors University

• Network and Cyber Defense Foundations Certificate, Western Governors University



USNCC is currently accepting applications for all available programs for the 2024 - 2025 academic year. Active-duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen as well as Coast Guard Reservists can fill out an application on the USNCC website.



USNCC currently has an enrollment of more than 3,000 students. For more information on attending USNCC, visit www.usncc.edu.