    Registration Opens for 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Health Agency

    Registration for the 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium is open as of July 10, 2024, at noon EST. The symposium will be held August 26-29, at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

    MHSRS is the Department of Defense’s premier scientific meeting for the unique medical needs of the warfighter. The annual symposium provides a collaborative environment for military health care providers, DOD scientists, academia, international partners, and industry experts to exchange information on research advancements.

    The annual three-and-a-half day event draws approximately 4,000 attendees. This year’s theme is “Meeting the Changing Threat …Through Military Medical Research.”

    During the symposium, dozens of scientific presentations will be showcased covering a wide range of military-focused research topics related to the following four themes:
    • Warfighter medical readiness
    • Expeditionary medicine
    • Warfighter performance
    • Return-to-duty

    To register, please visit the MHSRS registration website. For additional information, visit the MHSRS website.

