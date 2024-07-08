Photo By David Greeson | 240621-D-YW926-1019: A graduate of William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s GME...... read more read more Photo By David Greeson | 240621-D-YW926-1019: A graduate of William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s GME course receives his certificate in front of friends and family on June 21, 2024. The GME graduation marks the conclusion of many military and civilian student’s residency and/or internships at William Beaumont Army Medical Center. see less | View Image Page

WBAMC’s GME graduation day.

Story and Photos by David Greeson, WBAMC Public Affairs

FORT BLISS, Texas – William Beaumont Army Medical Center Graduate Medical Education (GME) Program held a special ceremony at the 1st Armored Division Chapel in the heart of Fort Bliss on June 21.

During the opening remarks of the ceremony, 47 graduates waited to hear their name called. Their family members, anxiously holding up their phones to capture their loved ones’ during a milestone in their lives and their medical careers.

“I have been at Beaumont doing this GME for about five years,” said Cpt. Matthew Wells, staff orthopedic surgeon. “Most of us came here through the health Professional Scholarship Programs as our first active-duty assignment.”

Graduates like Wells embrace being called a lifelong learner, due to the fact that he spent nearly 13 years in post high school education programs bringing him to this moment. It is also a sentiment that is echoed throughout the graduation ceremony.

“The path to becoming a physician or nurse is not for the faint of heart,” said Dr. Paul Cordts, the Defense Health Agency deputy assistant director, Medical Affairs and special guest speaker of the GME graduation. “It requires a deep commitment to learning, a tireless work ethic, and a genuine passion for healing.”

Dr. Cordts also acknowledged in his remarks that this accomplishment would not be possible without the support of the countless friends and family that showed up in support of the graduates.

“I think one of the biggest contributing factors that get you through this long road are your family and the people that you work with,” Wells said. “The families make the same, if not greater, sacrifice than we do for this program. So, the graduates really stand on their shoulders today.”

Many spouses of the graduates shared their relief with their loved ones once the ceremony concluded. For them and many others in the room, this moment was the culmination of the years of support.

“When we were deciding on residency it was hard because we knew it was a huge commitment,” said Chelsey Voge, spouse to graduate Maj. Jonathan Voge. “I am excited that he is finished.”

The GME graduates now embark on their next steps of their journey in military medicine. Some of which include continuing education opportunities.

“I will do my four years as a generalist in the military and depending on where I am with my family, I will be doing two additional fellowships,” Wells said. “I‘m not done yet! I still have a while to go, and we are all lifelong learners.”

The William Beaumont GME program’s mission is to train physicians, medical students, and other healthcare professionals. This is met by placing equal emphasis on patient care, teaching, and research.