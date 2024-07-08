Photo By Seaman connor engelmann | Ridgway, Pennsylvania, native and current resident of Brockway, Pennsylvania, Suzane...... read more read more Photo By Seaman connor engelmann | Ridgway, Pennsylvania, native and current resident of Brockway, Pennsylvania, Suzane Buttery has been promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. Buttery is currently serving as Senior Enlisted Leader, 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron with 911th Airlift Wing, Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania. CMSgt Buttery has served in the military for 26 years. see less | View Image Page

Ridgway, Pennsylvania, native and current resident of Brockway, Pennsylvania, Suzane Buttery has been promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. Buttery is currently serving as Senior Enlisted Leader, 911 Aeromedical Staging Squadron with 911th Airlift Wing, Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania. CMSgt Buttery has served in the military for 26 years.