Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suzane Buttery Has Been Promoted to the Rank of Chief Master Sergeant

    Suzane Buttery Has Been Promoted to the Rank of Chief Master Sergeant-1

    Photo By Seaman connor engelmann | Ridgway, Pennsylvania, native and current resident of Brockway, Pennsylvania, Suzane...... read more read more

    BROCKWAY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Story by Chief Master Sgt. Suzane Buttery 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Ridgway, Pennsylvania, native and current resident of Brockway, Pennsylvania, Suzane Buttery has been promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. Buttery is currently serving as Senior Enlisted Leader, 911 Aeromedical Staging Squadron with 911th Airlift Wing, Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania. CMSgt Buttery has served in the military for 26 years.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 10:20
    Story ID: 475837
    Location: BROCKWAY, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: BROCKWAY, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: RIDGWAY, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suzane Buttery Has Been Promoted to the Rank of Chief Master Sergeant, by CMSgt Suzane Buttery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Suzane Buttery Has Been Promoted to the Rank of Chief Master Sergeant-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT