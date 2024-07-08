Ridgway, Pennsylvania, native and current resident of Brockway, Pennsylvania, Suzane Buttery has been promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. Buttery is currently serving as Senior Enlisted Leader, 911 Aeromedical Staging Squadron with 911th Airlift Wing, Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania. CMSgt Buttery has served in the military for 26 years.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 10:20
|Story ID:
|475837
|Location:
|BROCKWAY, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Hometown:
|BROCKWAY, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Hometown:
|RIDGWAY, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
